13 popular app logos portrayed in good ol' retro formats

Before video streaming platforms and music apps came along, DVD players and cassettes were prized possessions. Back in the days, consumers used to have albums filled with movie and/or song CDs. Personally, I was always fond of a typewriter and my Mum said I brought a dictionary with me at all times. Fast forward to today, I am typing on a laptop with Microsoft Word, and a quick Google search teaches me all sorts of vocabulary.

Portraying popular apps in their retro formats, Argentine graphic designer Luli Kibudi unveiled a series of creatives titled “Once Appon a Time”. On his Behance page, Kibudi listed the reinvented logos against prized possessions from a decade ago. Which brings back your fondest memories?

1. Netflix

2. Spotify

3. LinkedIn

4. Gmail

5. YouTube

6. Facebook

7. WhatsApp

8. Microsoft Word

9. Pinterest

10. iCloud

11. Wikipedia

12. Slack

13. Domestika



