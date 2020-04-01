8 famous TV series posters recreated through the COVID-19 lens

Rejoice, fans of the viral COVID-19 re-designed logos! Jure Tovrljan, the creative director behind the series, has released a new set of creative works - this time putting a cheeky twist on eight popular TV series.

Speaking to Marketing, Tovrljan said this new series shows how he thinks posters for some of his favourite TV series would look like if they were shot today. He added that he wanted to spread awareness of the topic in a language that most people would understand: entertainment. Besides raising awareness, Tovrljan said he also wanted to create ideas for people to do at home through this series. "I believe that is least I can do," he said.

Tovrljan had previously re-designed iconic brand logos to reflect the trend of social distancing. The series includes brands such as Starbucks, Mastercard, LinkedIn, and Nike. Tovrljan told Marketing then that he plans to publish 10 new logos in his next series. Additionally, the attention from his first series has also led to well-known brands contacting Tovrljan about making similar adjustments to their logos.

Let's dive straight into this new series, shall we?

1. Breaking Bad

Instead of cooking meth, why not put your chemistry (and home economics) classes to use and bake some bread?

2. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The one where everyone had to meet online via Skype to maintain social distancing.

3. Game of Thrones

I don't know about you, but this throne looks more comfortable than the original one.

4. How I Met Your Mother

Spoiler alert: He swiped right.

5. Prison Break

Well, this particular prison's layout looks.. homely.

6. The Office

Here's a shout-out to everyone who has been working from home.

7. The Simpsons

Homer Simpson and his family reminds the public to wear a mask if you are feeling unwell, and to stay "home(r) sweet home(r)".

8. The Walking Dead

For those who have not been heeding precautionary advisories from health authorities, it's time you do.

We hope you enjoyed the series as much as we did!

