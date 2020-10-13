About 3,600 jobs available in SG retail sector, 40% in sales and marketing

More than 650 companies in the retail sector have offered close to 3,600 opportunities since April 2020, 70% of which are jobs, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). According to MOM, 40% of the jobs are PMET roles such as sales, marketing and business development managers, retail and wholesale trade managers and commercial and marketing sales executives. This trend shows that retailers also appreciate the need to build and sustain their branding and online presence in the longer term, MOM explained.

The remaining 60% of the job roles are non-PMET jobs such as shop and store salesperson. These are necessary to meet immediate manpower needs for front-of-house operations as retail stores resumed post-circuit breaker. Delving into the salary range, MOM said major roles in the retail sector can command salaries ranging from SG$1,400 at the lower end of the salary range for non-PMET roles, to SG$6,500 at the higher end of the salary range for PMET roles.

Although the retail sector had already started its digital transformation, COVID-19 was still a tipping point. As footfall fell, MOM said many retailers started to prioritise building their online presence and quickly pivoted to ecommerce platforms to continue expanding their customer base. This included adopting technologies such as live streaming platforms and virtual reality mirrors to continue engaging with customers. According to MOM, 10.9% of the total retail sales value in August 2020 comprised online sales.

In subsectors such as computer and telecommunications equipment, almost 50% of the subsector’s total retail sales were online. Even after the Circuit Breaker, some companies continued to grow their sales faster through online platforms, and this reflects the longer-term trend of omni-channel retailing, MOM said.

Besides capitalising on the growth potential of eCommerce, retailers also need to move along with changes in consumer preferences. For example, MOM explained that many consumers expect a more seamless and fulfilling shopping experience. Consumers are also placing more emphasis on sustainable consumption, with more preferring products from sustainable sources.

Retail was not the only sector to have benefited from digital transformation. While the architecture and engineering subsector, law firms, and accountancy subsector have been negatively impacted, a recent report by MOM found that the accelerated pace of digitalisation has benefitted firms offering consultancy, design and advertising and marketing with their digital expertise.

The demand for advertising and marketing roles such as content strategists, community managers and commercial and marketing sales executives remains high. This comes as companies seek to stand out among the growing number of competitors in the digital sphere.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related articles:

Infographic: Marketers highlight jobs and tools essential for 2021

Analysis: Are your PR and social jobs essential?

Indeed SG reports increase in searches for content-creating jobs amidst COVID-19

Photo courtesy: 123RF