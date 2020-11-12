Absolut shows its spirit in global campaign created by BBH Singapore

Vodka brand Absolut has launched a new global campaign "It's in our spirit", which narrates the anticipation to a time when being #togetherIRL (in real life) is safe again, as well as remind Gen Z and Millennials that no matter how popular you are online, nothing can replace real human connections.

Created in collaboration with BBH Singapore, the campaign is kickstarted with a two-minute film that features four protagonists: Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, American actress Tessa Thompson, British musician MNEK, and online gaming personality Ricki Ortiz. According to a press release, these four talents were chosen as each of them are change-makers and outspoken representatives of their communities.

The film shows the four protagonists who are masters of their own virtual worlds, looking for something more meaningful outside. Towards the end of the film, they decide to break out from their virtual lives. Absolut looks to convey the message that no matter how many followers or hearts people can collect digitally, nothing can make up for real-life togetherness. Besides the film, Absolut's campaign will also have a vast swathe of social and online content.

The campaign kicks off this week with a staggered launch across the Thailand, Hong Kong, UK, China, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Romania, Morocco, Serbia, and South Africa. Next year, the campaign will roll out to Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, the Persian Gulf, Sub-Saharan Africa, Chile, Greece, Croatia, Latvia and Colombia.

Tad Greenough, chief creative officer at The Absolut Company, said the campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Absolut brand. "The desire and need to break free, to venture beyond the screen back into the real world, is in all of us now, but especially in Gen Z," he added. Greenough also said that with the campaign's "strikingly fresh" and original visual look and the ‘It’s in our spirit’ theme, BBH Singapore's work positions the Absolut brand as being one with the times. BBH Singapore also worked with creative studio Stink, marketing agency The Marketing Arm, as well as animation company Psyop for the campaign.

Sina Neubrandt, head of brand creative at Absolut, said the brand is very proud of the finished product. "Creativity is central to who we are and what we do. This is why creative innovation, craft and the fine balancing act needed to bring great ideas to life in the most powerful way were key priorities for us," she added.

BBH creative directors Nikhil Panjwani and Gaston Soto added that it is a dream come true for them to relaunch an iconic brand of Absolut. "The new platform of #togetherIRL feels highly relatable with a hyper-connected, yet disconnected Gen Z. In times like these, it makes us truly appreciate the importance of simple things, such as sharing a drink with a friend.”

BBH Singapore is no stranger to creating bridges between the virtual and real world with its works. Earlier in August this year, the agency turned ad icon Sir John Hegarty into a VR icon with its internal educational tool “Hegarty on...”. The tool allows adland to have a chance to meet Hegarty, and boasts an immersive experience, enhanced by a layer of animation, that sees the agency’s co-founder sharing his thoughts on creativity, art, philosophy, and advertising.

Want to use consumer psychology to trigger consumer action in the digital world? Join our Powerful Principles of Psychology to Boost Your Digital Campaigns masterclass here.

Related Articles:

BBH SG surprises staff with tamagotchi-style black sheep in office

BBH and Wild tap on agency resources to aid SG's unsung heroes this National Day

BBH Asia chairman Charles Wigley exits