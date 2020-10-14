Accenture unveils new brand campaign, triples annual media spend to US$90m

Accenture is tripling its annual media spend to US$90 million as it rolls out its latest brand campaign "Let there be change", alongside a new brand purpose - To deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. Done by Droga5, the creative agency which Accenture Interactive acquired in April last year, the brand campaign and new purpose aim to inspire organisations to embrace change to create more value for the benefit of all. The campaign also depicts change, capturing the power as well as the depth and breadth of Accenture's expertise.

The brand campaign launches simultaneously across all of Accenture’s internal and external digital properties, through TV and online advertising, including social media campaigns across Asia, the Americas and Europe.

The new creative leverages the Accenture symbol - ">" - which has been part of the company’s logo for more than 20 years, and will affect every touch point.

Caspar Schlickum, Accenture's MD, marketing, sales and customer operations, AAPAC, said separately in a LinkedIn post that employees can create their own personalised version of the Accenture logo. He added that this is a great way to drive engagement from over half a million people worldwide.

To create the shared success, Accenture is pioneering “360° Value” - helping clients transform and reinvent their businesses, reskill their employees, or become more sustainable. According to the company, this builds its successful rotation to “the New,” with approximately 70% of its business now in digital, cloud and security.

Accenture’s purpose and brand are grounded in its enduring formula for market leadership: embracing change and continually transforming its business to create value, powered by the talent and creativity of its people. The company said in a press statement that it invested nearly US$900 million in training and development, US$1.5 billion in acquisitions and approximately US$900 million in research and development. It also recently announced the creation of Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, with a US$3 billion investment over three years.

Chief marketing and communications officer Amy Fuller said it is following the same advice it gives to clients in this time of relentless change: act with great agility and boldness.

"Our new campaign departs from convention to both capture our new purpose and give voice to today’s and tomorrow’s most pressing question: How can we help our clients embrace change to better businesses, communities, and lives?" she said.

David Droga, founder and creative chairman, Droga5, said more than just creating a new purpose and campaign, it worked clousely with leadership teams, people and clients worldwide at every step to help shape the future of the company. "This marks a bold evolution for all of us at Accenture," he added.

Meanwhile, CEO Julie Sweet said exponential changes in technology were transforming the way individuals work and live before the pandemic, and now its impact has raised change to a new level, requiring companies to reimagine everything and requiring economies and entire industries to rebuild.

Separately earlier this month, Accenture announced that it completed its acquisition of Myrtle Consulting Group, an industrial operations consulting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. Myrtle expands Accenture’s manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. It also entered into a five-year strategic agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Amazon Web Services to accelerate Takeda’s digital transformation. This long-term collaboration aims to fuel Takeda’s cloud-driven business transformation by modernising platforms, accelerating data services, establishing an internal engine for innovation, and equipping Takeda’s employees with new skills and ways of working.

