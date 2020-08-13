Former 72andSunny MD Bassam Abdel-Rahman takes new marketing role

Former 72andSunny managing director Bassam Abdel Rahman has taken on the role of senior vice-president of marketing at Zenyum, which is a smile cosmetics company. Rahman (pictured) will be heading Zenyum’s international marketing and design teams to propel the business from a start-up to a recognised consumer brands.

Rahman has experience working with global brands such as Apple and adidas as well as regional brands like Grab, Carousell, and AirAsia. With over 15 years of experience in the ad world, four of the last few being spent with 72andSunny, Rahman said, "I have been incredibly lucky to have worked for some of the best agencies and most creative people in the world, but I had begun to feel that the traditional agency model was struggling to keep up with the change in modern business. I wanted to go beyond creating ads. At Zenyum, we get to combine analytical and creative thinking to guide our decisions across the entire business, not just comms. We own the vision to build a unique, purposeful and consistent brand experience across all touch points as we achieve exponential growth.”

Julian Artope, CEO and founder of Zenyum added that the brand holds "a huge opportunity to bring transformational stories to life across Southeast Asia". "Rahman has helped us shape the brand over the last years, as an advisor, and we are incredibly excited to finally welcome him on board full-time as we build one of Asia’s most loved brands," he added.

Rahman's last role was at 72andSunny Singapore where he was appointed as managing director for SG operations in 2018, reporting to Chris Kay, partner at 72andSunny. Prior to the move, Abdel-Rahman spent two years as a global group brand director at 72andSunny Amsterdam, where he led the global adidas account and Samsung Mobile.

Before 72andSunny, he spent 10 years working for international agencies such as BBH Asia Pacific, Agency.com London, Media Arts Lab London and Los Angeles and TBWA London. This saw him working on clients such as Nike, Google, British Airways, Apple and PlayStation.

