Adzymic expands into Thailand, Hong Kong, and Japan

Singapore-based ad-tech company Adzymic has expanded to Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan, bringing its solutions to advertisers in these markets. It has also named Spikebrand as its agency partner for Thailand, Maadtech Global for both Thailand and Hong Kong, and Atlas Associates for Japan.

Kenniess Wong (pictured right), co-founder and executive director, Adzymic said: "[Entering] Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan is very exciting for us, both from a creative and growth perspective. These markets are known for their incredibly creative ads, and together with our partners’ local knowledge and network, we will deliver high impact campaigns with brands and agencies."

Adzymic was co-founded in 2017 by Wong and Travis Teo (pictured left). Some of the brands it has worked with include DBS, Harvey Norman, Daimler, Pan Pacific, Sony Pictures, Toyota and Esplanade Singapore. It has also worked with agencies such as Havas Media, Dentsu, and Mediabrands. With its expansion into Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan, Adzymic said it will continue to offer its solutions via agency networks. The company had previously expanded into Malaysia in 2018, Australia in 2019, and India earlier this year.

Wilson Chan, director, Maadtech Global said it will be aiding Adzymic to extend its ad-tech solutions to its markets in Thailand and Hong Kong. "Our presence and experience coupled with Adzymic’s unique Creative Management Platform and Dynamic Creative Optimisation will enable us to promote the adoption of programmatic buying in Asia and support our clients’ business objectives," he added.

Meanwhile, Takayuki Miyano, founder and CEO of Adzymic's partner in Japan, Atlas Associates, said its partnership with the adtech company "cements" its efforts in bringing digital marketing solutions to the Japanese market. "Adzymic’s unique solutions provide advertisers and agencies in Japan access to innovative digital advertising solutions such as customised ad creatives and optimised distribution of ads,” Miyano said.

Adzymic's expansion comes as the company sees digital advertising spend in these three countries expected to reach US$17.5 billion in 2020. Citing figures from Statista, Adzymic said digital advertising spend in Thailand is forecasted to reach US$637 million, while spends in Hong Kong and Japan are expected to reach US$1.2 billion and US$15.7 billion respectively. Asia is also expected to surpass North America as the biggest ad spender globally by 2021, Wong said.

Additionally, COVID-19 and its social restrictions have led to a increased digital consumption among consumers, particularly across social platforms, streaming services and gaming. According to the 2020 Shopper Study done by retail solutions provider Zebra, nearly 58% of shoppers in APAC prefer to shop online with retailers that also have brick-and-mortar locations. Advertisers have also placed greater emphasis on digital advertising with campaigns that encourage quick purchase from consumers, World Economic Forum said. Furthermore, digital formats are expected to drive APAC ad revenue growth this year, with social media and video being the strongest performers, growing at 10% and 4% respectively.

Adzymic’s Dynamic Creative Management Platform is said to help agencies and publishers transform display advertising into personalised content ads such as digital banners, carousel ads, dynamic product ads, minisite ads, social display ads and vertical videos. According to the company, advertisers can create ads simply by providing the image, headline and a destination URL, and need no coding knowledge. Additionally, its Smart Tag technology helps advertisers generate personalised ads based on site interaction and provides end-to-end tracking of user behaviour and conversions, without the need of product feed. Ads are also said to be optimised in real-time using machine learning algorithms and on-demand ad updates.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related Articles:

Unboxed: Why is adtech so complicated?

AT&T reportedly mulls sale of adtech unit Xandr

MY adtech startup AdEasy to assign 20% of new funds for marketing efforts



