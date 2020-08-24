After Trip.com, AirAsia takes to the skies with Agoda to revive SEA travel

AirAsia.com and Agoda have tied up to offer travellers access to a more extensive multi-product selection, enjoy greater convenience and benefit through the sharing of flight and hotel inventories. The tie-up includes joint product marketing, membership privileges and travel bundles.

Travellers can now enjoy a more seamless browse-to-buy experience on AirAsia.com and book their flights and hotels through SNAP. According to the airline, the partnership between two major online travel service providers in the region "harnesses the synergistic strengths of both digital platforms". Marketing has reached out to AirAsia for additional information on the monetary value of the partnership and the marketing strategies.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia Group said the collaboration is part of its group-wide strategy to revitalise travel as it anticipates the reopening of borders in Southeast Asia in the near future. He added that this collaboration reflects its commitment to providing greater convenience, choice and value to AirAsia's customers, which has become ever more important in this post-COVID environment.

"We are taking the opportunity during this downtime to work innovatively with strategic partners like Agoda, so we can better serve our guests’ travel and lifestyle needs. There are more strategic ventures in development, which we look forward to announcing when the time is right," Fernandes said.

Meanwhile, Agoda's CEO John Brown said the public’s appetite for travel is still strong, and it believes that its collaboration with AirAsia will help take the hassle out of travel by helping travellers to easily find great value deals as they venture out again.

"Equally important is the wider impact of this initiative between two of Southeast Asia’s well-known and highly regarded travel brands, on the confidence of accommodation partners, hospitality providers and related aviation industry players. It’s imperative we work innovatively with our partners to find solutions and do our part to stimulate demand and help the wider travel and tourism industry," he explained.

AirAsia.com's CEO Karen Chan recently said its top priority during these challenging times is maintaining a growth trajectory amidst a challenging economic climate. The focus for AirAsia.com at this time is to promote domestic travel until international borders reopen and travel restrictions are relaxed. With over 73% market share in Malaysia, Chan said the airline is using its position of strength to stimulate domestic air travel where there is demand.

"Going back to our DNA which is all about making travel affordable for everyone, we will continue to innovate with more exciting products, leveraging on our one-stop travel shop ecosystem and focusing on our business divisions which are most relevant given current market conditions. At the same time, we will continue to play our part in supporting local communities and deserving causes wherever we can, such as our Save Our Shops campaign, during which we helped almost 2,000 small independent physical retailers onboard their operations to our eCommerce platform," she added.

AirAsia is certainly doubling down on its efforts to reach out to consumers during this period. Earlier this month, the airline partnered with Chinese travel service provider Trip.com Group to boost travel revival in Southeast Asia and China. The partnership sees the two travel companies collaborate on a range of products and services available on both of their digital platforms. This includes cooperation in the areas of transit information for connecting flights, membership benefits and product marketing, to deliver an enhanced and streamlined experience for travellers.

