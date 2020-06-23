Agoda explains idea behind new brand film

Last week, Agoda launched a campaign to encourage domestic travel. As part of the campaign, a short video was included in which a narrator tells the story of a renewed mentality following the forced break from travel. Agoda has explained the idea of this film, including the reason for not using its iconic animated brand characters.

Agoda has positioned the minute-long video “Explore the world nearby” as a love letter to travel. Narrated from the perspective of a wise, yet experienced traveller, the film features inspiring footage of the joy and connections that travel brings, reflecting on a renewed mentality following the forced break from travel.

The video also communicates a sense of shared responsibility, a desire for greater empathy, and appreciation of everyday life, starting with experiencing the world nearby.

Produced by Agoda’s lead global creative agency BMF Australia, the video does not feature its typical animation approach involving its brand characters Agoji. However, the video depicts a wanderlust that will be sparked again by immersing in the magic of one’s own backyard. It simplifies travel – romanticising the reconnection with his local neighbourhood and culture, reflecting Agoda’s ethos of “Less Hassle, More Travel”.

“To create the film, given the current global environment and its impact on a traveller’s mindset, we knew we had to break away from the usual rational benefit-focused messages and create something different from other spots in our category,” said Michael Kost, global director of brand at Agoda.

“If there is a time to create an emotional piece of video content that is built on strong insights and pulls at consumers’ heart strings, it’s now.”

The video will be distributed across digital channels Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and supported by digital paid media and influencer marketing. Its narrative is in English with local language subtitles for Agoda’s key Asian markets, including South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand.

“Within the constraints of creating a film during this pandemic, we worked hard to use stock footage that draws the viewer into the experiences on-screen, while a seasoned traveller’s narrative evocatively reinforces all they personally love about travel,” said Pia Chaudhuri, group creative director of BMF Australia.

“In addition, creating a global film about domestic travel meant that we were able to highlight the many amazing destinations and trips people are lucky enough to have on their own doorstep.”

