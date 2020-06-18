Agoda launches campaign to encourage domestic travel

Agoda has launched an integrated campaign to stimulate domestic tourism across its Asia Pacific and global markets with thousands of hotel partners joining the initiative.

The campaign “GoLocal” includes a wide range of touch-points such as media campaigns, digital brand activations, video content, public relations activities, and a dedicated landing page.

The global brand film has been launched and distributed digitally across key markets. The film, a love letter to travel told from the perspective of a wise, yet experienced traveller, aims to encourage more mindful travel as we explore the world nearby.

“As restrictions on travel ease, we want the campaign to stimulate domestic travel demand across Asia Pacific, and beyond, through creative content and messaging to inspire as many travellers to explore their own countries, reconnect with local culture, and discover hidden gems,” said Errol Cooke, vice-president of partner services at Agoda.

“We will encourage them to safely learn to travel again and help our customers to find the widest choice and best value deals to do so.”

Accommodation providers opting in to Agoda’s GoLocal initiative with be benefited from its multi-channel approach. The initiative will help partners reach travellers looking for great domestic travel deals.

Meanwhile, the accommodation providers signing up to GoLocal will offer special domestic deals and they will be featured across various Agoda products and marketing touch-points in return, including the exclusive landing site for domestic travel, a badge designed for this initiative on Agoda, along with brand and performance marketing activities.

“We soft-launched this initiative over the past month to gauge the appetite for support of domestic travel promotions, and the enthusiasm has been beyond our expectations. Our pre-launch GoLocal early adopters are significantly outperforming other providers within the domestic travel sector across the region, and so we are confident this GoLocal initiative will continue to generate even more bookings,” Cooke said.

