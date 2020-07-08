AIA SG CMO Ho Lee Yen changes role, new customer and digital chief named

AIA Singapore has moved chief customer and marketing officer Ho Lee Yen (pictured) to the role of chief distribution officer. Ho is now tasked to lead the transformation of the next generation distribution force and spearhead the advisor-customer engagement model. She replaces Wong Sze Keed who recently took on the role of CEO. Marketing has reached out for information on whether the CMO role will be obsolete.

Ho has over 20 years of experience and first joined AIA in 2011 as chief partnership officer. Under her leadership as chief customer and marketing officer, AIA said it introduced a multitude of products and strengthened its customer proposition. Ho was also named CMO of the Year at Marketing's Marketing Talent Awards last year.

Additionally, AIA's chief operations officer Melita Teo has been appointed as chief customer and digital officer. In Teo's new role as chief customer and digital officer, she is responsible for strengthening the customer, health and wellness propositions, advancing the enterprise-wide analytics capabilities and usage, and accelerating the delivery of an integrated digital experience across customers and distribution. Succeeding her is Tan Kian Loy who will be driving the usage of digital tools and expanding the customer-centric service proposition in his new role of chief operations officer.

Teo has been with AIA for 19 years, and has taken on several senior leadership roles including chief corporate solutions officer and chief business development officer. In her most recent role as chief operations officer, Teo transformed the operations and healthcare propositions, and established a comprehensive digital ecosystem to enrich the experience and business value to distribution partners and customers.



Tan, on the other hand, has been with AIA Singapore since 1996 and has extensive experience across the company's key operations functions, including several management roles in operations. Tan has also led several core operation systems transformation initiatives, and has been a key driving force in AIA’s operations delivery of customer experience and efficiency.

Wong, who was recently promoted to CEO of AIA, said: “As we put in place this new management structure, I’m looking forward to working with this talented group to deliver growth for a strong 2020 and beyond. These changes are aligned with our efforts to continually reinvent AIA to better serve our customers and to enhance their digital experiences with us."

Wong succeeded Patrick Teow, who has decided to take a career break after seven years with AIA and more than 35 years working in the insurance industry. Wong will report to Tan Hak Leh, regional chief executive of AIA Group. In an earlier press release in April, Wong said she looked forward to bringing AIA's product propositions, advice and innovative service to as many people as possible in Singapore.

