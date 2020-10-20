AIA Singapore launches media pitch

AIA Singapore is on the hunt for a media agency. The length of the appointment is approximately three years, and the incumbent on the account is MediaCom.

In a statement to Marketing Interactive, Melita Teo, chief customer and digital officer, AIA Singapore said it is seeking a media partner which is innovative with strong performance marketing capabilities. The agency will be tasked to drive integrated campaigns and deliver results for the AIA brand and business. Teo also said AIA is looking for a partner which has strong digital capabilities and will work with the company to provide customers even greater value. "AIA Singapore’s focus is on enabling healthier, longer, better lives for families through more meaningful, personalised experiences, both online and offline," she added.

Teo was named chief customer and digital officer earlier this year. In Teo's new role as chief customer and digital officer, she is responsible for strengthening the customer, health and wellness propositions, advancing the enterprise-wide analytics capabilities and usage, and accelerating the delivery of an integrated digital experience across customers and distribution.

Teo has been with AIA for 19 years, and has taken on several senior leadership roles including chief corporate solutions officer and chief business development officer. In her most recent role as chief operations officer, Teo transformed the operations and healthcare propositions, and established a comprehensive digital ecosystem to enrich the experience and business value to distribution partners and customers.

In a conversation with Marketing Interactive, when asked about her plans for 2020, Teo said while digital transition began long before the pandemic, COVID-19 hastened the adoption of online transactions for more mature customers. What this means for the future is greater integration of martech solutions in marketing planning and campaigning. As such, brands will have to double down on ensuring the online customer experience is intuitive, easy to understand, and fast to fulfil.

"As opposed to seeing trends fade, we will likely see a shift in priorities with businesses pivoting their focus towards driving online engagement and enhancing the customer experience," she said. As such, digital transformation should be a priority for all CMOs moving forward.

She added that marketers need to start viewing tech as an enabler, not a replacement to human touch. "With social distancing likely to remain the new norm, AIA Singapore is ramping up our investment in data-driven personalisation to enhance our insurance representatives’ remote customer servicing efforts," she said.

