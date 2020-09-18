Amazon SG and IMDA partner to offer local retailers SG$2.5k cash payout

Local retailers selling on Amazon.sg who meet eligibility criteria will now receive a one-time SG$2,500 automatic cash payout as part of the Digital Resilience Bonus (DRB) administered by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority. The DRB aims to uplift the digital capabilities of a broad base of enterprises and is started at food services and retail sectors which are more affected by safe distancing requirements in the reopening of the economy.

To quality for DRB, an enterprise must be incorporated on or before 26 May this year with a food service or retail SSIC code and using the digital solutions between 1 June 2020 and 30 June 2021.

The latest move by Amazon is in addition to the existing support measures for local retailers that Amazon has offered in Singapore, including an ongoing collaboration with Enterprise Singapore on the eCommerce Booster Package. The booster package offers eligible local retailers a one-time grant of up to SGSG$9,000 when they register to sell with Amazon.sg.

It also recently rolled out a dedicated Shop Local storefront on Amazon.sg, featuring local brands' founding stories and a variety of products from local businesses in categories such as electronics, home improvement and kitchen and dining.

Bernard Tay, country leader, Amazon.sg seller services and head of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said as local retailers continue to adapt to the new normal, digitalisation is key to enabling them to build resilience and tap into new revenue streams domestically and internationally.

"Small and medium businesses are a part of Amazon’s DNA and we remain committed to their success. The new initiatives will provide the necessary push in encouraging local retailers to step up digitalisation efforts and we’re happy to work with IMDA on the Digital Resilience Bonus to offer additional support to them during this time of need,” he added.

Catherine Chong, director, SMEs Go Digital, IMDA said the recently announced DRB encourages retail and food services enterprises to take prompt action in adapting to the new normal through digitalisation.

"It is heartening to see industry leaders like Amazon coming forward to enable businesses reach out to more customers online and help their SME partners benefit from the DRB," she added.

Additionally, Amazon announced on 1 September that it will invest US$18 billion this year to help small and medium businesses globally to sell to customers, including investments in logistics, tools, services, programs, and people. In Singapore, Amazon recently launched its Seller University, an online education portal offering complimentary training videos and tools so retailers new to eCommerce can learn how to create effective product listings faster and master the key tools and applications for selling on Amazon. Since the beginning of 2020, Amazon has rolled out over 135 free tools and services to help sellers grow their sales in Amazon's store.

Separately, Amazon also collaborated with Singapore dog welfare organisation SOSD for its new category for Pet Supplies on its online store. The partnership sees SOSD being part of its pets photoshoot for the launch of its Pet Supplies campaign and the "Face of Amazon Pets" contest. This was done in collaboration with Archetype and GOODSTUPH.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

