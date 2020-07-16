BMW SG tag teams F45 gym for workouts modeled after cars

Automotive brand BMW Singapore has partnered with the F45 Paya Lebar gym to create six virtual workouts as part of its "Choose your Joy. Choose your X" campaign. The campaign aims to promote its BMW X series, which consists of a range of BMW SAVs/SACs from the X1 to the X6.

In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from BMW Singapore said each virtual workouts will be for different fitness levels, which it aims to reflect the different styles of each BMW X model. The spokesperson added that the virtual workouts are open to all on a first-come-first-served basis with prior registration, as long as consumers indicate their interest or book one of BMW's models by placing a deposit. The collaboration will run throughout the month of July with the virtual workouts being conducted via Zoom.

The collaboration is being promoted via digital channels and is done in partnership with its appointed agency TMRW, according to BMW's spokesperson. A quick check by Marketing showed that BMW Singapore posted an ad on its Facebook page. The minute-long ad features members of the F45 Paya Lebar gym, and tells viewers how they can gain access to the virtual workouts.

In addition to the virtual fitness sessions BMW will be running as part of ongoing customer engagements, it will also promote its BMW digital showroom, where consumers can find more information about BMW X models and its dealer. The automotive brand will also be offering exclusive deals during this period for selected BMW X models.

With the partnership, BMW's spokesperson told Marketing it is looking to raise top-of-mind awareness of its range of BMW X-models, and also aim to increase understanding of each model’s product offering. BMW also chose to launch virtual workouts as it wanted to continue its consumer and prospect engagement through experiential activities they can enjoy while staying safe at home.

When asked why BMW Singapore chose to tie up with F45 Paya Lebar, the spokesperson said there are clear similarities between F45’s approach to fitness and its BMW X range. "Just as their workouts are innovative, functional and geared to everyday movement, our comprehensive range of BMW X models are innovative, energetic and support everyday mobility," the spokesperson said, adding that its BMW X models are built for adventure and highly functional, which are two characteristics in line with F45 workouts.

Earlier this year in March, BMW introduced its new logo that comes with a transparent and hollow interior. The old logo was three dimensional and included the three iconic colours black, white and blue with the brand name in silver. The new one is two dimensional, with a white font colour for its brand name, giving off a more minimalist look. Jens Thiemer, senior vice president customer and brand, BMW said that the logo then was aimed at radiating openness and clarity. With the new transparent variant, he added that the brand looks to invite customers into the BMW world and become one with the brand. “With visual restraint and graphic, we are equipping ourselves flexibly for the wide variety of contact points in communication at which BMW will show its presence online and offline in the future," Thiemer added.

