[BORN] BORN Group recognised for its cutting-edge client delivery service

This post is sponsored by BORN Group

BORN Group, an award-winning global digital agency took home top laurels at this year’s Agency of the Year, Malaysia 2020. The promising agency was honoured to be shortlisted for 9 categories among other elite and competing agencies in Malaysia; where they bagged 3 metals into their arsenal, positioning themselves as a niche leader in experience management and enterprise commerce.

BORN proudly donned the hat of being the best Programmatic, Market Research and Brand & Design agency at the 2020 AOTY Malaysia.

A rising tide lifts all boats

With digital accelerating growth in the ASEAN region, the digital economy is projected to add an estimated USD1 trillion to the region’s GDP over the next 10 years. To capitalize on this, the Malaysian market has set a goal of growing its digital economy to 20% by 2021. However, most Malaysian companies remain in the early stages of their digital transformation journeys. Many have yet to realise improved business performance through the execution of digital strategies. Further augmenting this, the rising demand for a robust CX in the dynamic Malaysian market enforces digital agencies to rope in an actionable 360-degree view for their customers and the investments needed, which in turn will propel brand engagement.

Incepted in 2011, BORN sits at the top of the digital value chain as a thought partner for its clients. Brands across the world have access to plenty of local and regional digital agencies as vendors for digital content related services. With their consumers’ evolving online behaviour, brands need digital agencies to become their thought partners rather than mere delivery units. Today, the expectation is of integrated houses of consulting, strategy, analytics, and delivery units. BORN has been strategically building their service offerings to meet this demand from brands. This comprises strategic acquisitions, expansion of their services to an integrated ecosystem, and adapting & building subject matter expertise in new technologies. Their endeavour is to keep evolving towards building a cohesive ecosystem of Digital Transformation with technology, commerce, content, data.

Unfolding the strategic imperatives for ensuring newfangled digital transformation

With BORN’s digital approach, every marketing decision is data-driven through effective instrumentation. They have conceptualized many strategic frameworks and platform accelerators like Arctic Fox, Bulldog, Bison & Eagle on top of leading platform providers to help their clients with a faster go-to-market on the pivots of time & cost. BORN has conceptualized digital transformation (for B2B and B2C businesses) through a signature framework: CxSxPxOxDx; where Customer Experience (Cx) dictates the consumer’s experience of the brand, Service Experience (Sx) helps the brand optimize the product/service-market fit, Physical Experience(Px) recognizes the importance of brick-and-mortar stores, Operational Experience (Ox) maps the experience and efficiency of the CxSxPx value drivers to revenues, All of these drivers are underpinned by a foundation of data, which is Data Experience (Dx).

Born achieves the science of CX management through its proprietary framework, Stella. Stella incorporates three key elements:

Brand Experience (BE) covers how a brand attracts and engages clients

Behavioural Experience (BE) deals with customer transactions across channels

Book-of-Record Experience (BR) captures essential data and analyses it through data science and back-office systems

This validates BORN’s thinking on storytelling, omnichannel, and sales for their brands, customers, and their internal team.

A Decade of Unique Success Stories speak recognition

Focusing on three of its foundation pillars - Creative, Content, and Commerce, BORN offers an enhanced and intrigued shopping experience to more than 500+ top brands. As an early adopter in the digital disruption, BORN’s journey with top B2B, B2C, and B2B2C brands began over a decade ago. They have helped several businesses rethink digital transformation across the pivots of business models, value chain, customers, and organization structure with the right skill sets.

“Our mission is to help clients combine all the aspects of customer interaction with a brand into one integrated experience,” affirms Prakash Gurumoorthy, managing director, BORN Group. “We call this the Brand Experience wheel, and this combines many specialisms right from attracting the audience, interacting with them, transacting, and then working on their feedback.

"Our overall objective is to progressively improve customer experience with each turn of the wheel"

For instance, BORN was approached by one of the largest mobile service providers in Malaysia, which was operating in a saturated market, using archaic infrastructure & siloed channels. We helped the telecom player revamp its omnichannel customer experience, online commerce platform, customer acquisition strategy, using the best-in-class tech stack (Commerce + CRM + ERP), digital marketing, and analytics solution. Over 3.5 million users were registered across digital channels in 8 months since launch.

BORN was engaged by a leading Malaysian motorsport retailer to build a scalable platform to enable a seamless purchase of their motorsport merchandise products by their dealers, employees, and end customers. BORN enabled Omni channel orchestration for B2B customers to have a seamless experience journey while they order and get fulfilment done with a good experience.

