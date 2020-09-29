Brands and governments in SG and MY jump on 'Among Us' trend

If you have been active on social media, you would know that an online game titled "Among Us" has taken the internet by storm. Dubbed as a "murder mystery set in space" by CNN, this multi-player social deduction game sees a group of players going around carrying out various tasks, while trying to find out who is an imposter amongst the group. The game has also brought out the frequent usage of the word "sus", which is short for suspicious.Given the game's increasing popularity, brands in Singapore and Malaysia have since created their own posts that uses the game to promote their products and services.

Here are the ones that the team at Marketing spotted:

NTUC Income

Circles.Life

Domino's SG

Domino's MY

FamilyMart Malaysia

Besides brands, government bodies in Singapore have also joined in the fun, using the Among Us game to educate Singaporeans on myths regarding services related to them. Check them out:

CPF Board

Singapore Civil Defence Force

Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre

Did you see any other brands jumping on this trend? Let us know at graceo@marketing-interactive.com

