Brands cheer in unison for Liverpool FC's big win

Liverpool Football Club (LFC) recently ended its 30-year Premier League drought when it was crowned champions after Manchester City lost to Chelsea 2-1. The club has had a comfortable lead throughout the 2019-2020 season and clinched the title without even breaking a sweat. As expected, fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the long-awaited victory while hashtags such as #YNWA and #Liverpool trended online. The euphoria over LFC's recent win was not limited to the UK. Brands in Malaysia and Singapore have also jumped at the chance to show their merriment. Here is a look at what they did.

1. Carlsberg Malaysia

Carlsberg Malaysia has launched a Red Champions Kit to give Liverpool FC fans a chance to raise their glasses towards the Reds who made history by lifting the trophy for the very first time since the league began in 1992. The champion kit consists of a virtual red keg they can purchase for RM500 (around USD120) that comes with two limited-edition Liverpool FC Carlsberg glasses and 100 Carlsberg beers that can be redeemed and shared at participating bars, restaurants and bistros nationwide.

The kit is available to the first 100 fans who are registered users of “Adopt a Keg”, another initiative by Carlsberg Malaysia that rewards consumers with free draught beer at participating outlets, helping F&B businesses come back stronger when the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Additionally, leading up to Liverpool FC’s definitive league win, Carlsberg also rewarded die-hard fans through a contest on its Facebook page, where the 30 most creative photo and caption submissions won a virtual keg of 100 Carlsberg beers each to share. The contest saw many heartfelt fan tributes and memories from all over Malaysia celebrating Liverpool FC’s historic march towards victory. This latest initiative was done in collaboration with Grey Malaysia.

Stefano Clini, managing director of Carlsberg Malaysia, said Carlsberg stood with Liverpool FC since the “very beginning with the longest partnership in league history - currently 28 consecutive seasons”. He added the introduction of the exclusive virtual red keg commemorated the company’s partnership with Liverpool FC, allowing fans to share and celebrate responsibly together with supporters throughout Malaysia in anticipation of that trophy lifting next month.

2. Nando’s Malaysia

With a Facebook advertisement, Nando’s Malaysia posted its wished to all LFC fans, with a note saying: “With Nando’s, you’ll never dine alone. We’re open for dine-ins”. The post was done in collaboration with Fishermen Integrated.

3. Texas Chicken Singapore

Texas Chicken offered all LFC fans to don their #LiverpoolFC jersey to any Texas Chicken outlet for a day to receive free two-piece Chicken Combo meals for dine-in, as part of its celebration for the big win, and to reward the loyal fans with a quick treat.

4. Orchid Live Seafood



In another Facebook post, the restaurant played favourites by offering Liverpool fans 5% discount, but Man United fans get 10% as consolation. To redeem the discount, Liverpool fans had to quote "I am a Liverpool fan", while Manchester United fans had to put on their jersey in support of their own long-suffering team, post-Alex Ferguson era. However, due to negative feedback received, the company has since removed the post, although the promotion still applies.

5. Pizza Hut Malaysia



In a fun riddle, Pizza Hut gave a shoutout to Liverpool FC's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone", in a bright red poster representing LFC's colour.



