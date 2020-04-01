Brands spread April Fools' cheer: Did you fall for it?

Once again, it is the time of the year when consumers should take everything with a pinch of salt. However, it is safe to say that this year's April Fools' is more muted. Countries including Thailand, Taiwan and India are imposing jail sentences for those who spread fake news on April Fools'. Meanwhile, Google also suspended its annual April Fools' tradition, Reuters said, quoting an internal memo.

Amidst the doom and gloom that has taken over the world due to COVID-19, brands are still attempting to inject laughter into the hearts of consumers with their April Fools' pranks. Here are some brands that tickled us.

Carro

For those of you who have been praying for a mini Porsche GT3 RS, online automotive marketplace Carro has heard your prayers. Now you can ride in style!

JJ Herbal Tea

Did you know Jia Jia Herbal Tea ventured into the beauty space? Here's your chance to purchase the all-natural lipstick named HERJIAJIA BY JIAJIA. Hesitate and it will be gone real quick!

KOI Singapore

If you think you've heard the end of nasi lemak-inspired products, you're wrong. KOI is whipping up a nasi lemak black tea macchiato for all the bubble tea lovers out there!

Mentholatum Acnes Singapore

Who says acne patches have to be plain and boring? Time to spice it up with some emojis!

NAFA

NAFA certainly fooled many on social media with its April Fools' prank. Several people reshared this news on social media, including TikTok, requesting NAFA to enrol them. Proud students also basked in how amazing their school was!

Overwatch

Googly eyes never get old and Overwatch is taking this age old prank to its game.

#Overwatch put googly eyes on everyone and we're here for it 👀 pic.twitter.com/946NpVoZrb — Newegg (@Newegg) March 31, 2020

YouTrip

Find it a hassle to carry cards in your wallet while you travel? YouTrip is allow you to downsize your card with YouTrip mini! Isn't it adorable?

P.S. You should really click on that link if you want a surprise!

Vivo Philippines

Move aside, foldable phones. Vivo Philippines has a new product that's even better - the first-ever panoramic phone. Here's your chance to see the entire horizon in the palm of your hand!

Vivo proudly presents its first ever panoramic phone - NEX 3 Ultra-Wide. With its Waterfall #FullViewDisplay and 21:9 ultra wide screen ratio, the entire horizon is in the palm of your hand.



Happy April Fool's Day! #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/PiJlGNvwqy — vivo_phil (@Vivo_Phil) April 1, 2020

Xiaomi Singapore

Don't forget to update your firmware if you want to experience kinetic charging!

Meanwhile, digital ad agency ADA also seized this opportunity to announce that it is undergoing a "rebranding". As part of this move, it is dropping the "D" in its name to become "AA".

"The reason is quite simple, we will be changing our strategy to move away from data altogether," the agency said. Some reasons include high computing and processing costs, being preyed upon by customers for more insights, as well as its data scientists and engineers wanting a break.

