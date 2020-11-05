Carousell runs data-driven digital ads targetting car buyers

ECommerce marketplace Carousell has collaborated with 72andSunny Singapore to launch its automotive campaign for Singapore. This follows Carousell’s appointment of 72andSunny as its creative partner last year, launching its first-ever regional brand campaign, positioning the platform as a peer-to-peer community where "everyone wins" approximately a year ago.

The campaign, which launches today, aims to drive conversion for Carousell’s automotive business, taking the form of hyper-targeted ads addressing buyers at each stage of the car purchase journey. The creative team puts a playful twist on typical product shots, giving cars a personality and expression to match each message. The series of data-driven digital ads is accompanied by onground ad shells near car showrooms and dealers, designed to funnel buyer traffic to Carousell.

"We value 72andSunny as a strategic and creative partner who understands our business and works together to drive our growth. It was great to reunite with them as we expand the cars category for Carousell,” said Cassandra Leong, brand lead, Carousell.

72andSunny’s automotive campaign for Carousell comes on the back of its summer launch for premium beer Bud Light in China, and recent new business wins including GIC and Lazada.

"We are genuine collaborators and nothing energises us like working with modern ambitious brands like Carousell, who share our agile and inventive spirit,” said Johnny Tan, executive creative director, 72andSunny Singapore.

Last year, with its regional brand campaign titled "Everyone Wins",Carousell showcased purpose-led approach that connects sellers and buyers to new possibilities with each transaction. The campaign came shortly after a major refresh of its visual identity.

Meanwhile, in May this year, Carousell has appointed Penny Cox as senior vice president of growth, and she will be responsible for the marketplace's overall growth and marketing strategy to deliver user growth. Cox joined from RedMart where she was previously senior vice president for regional supermarket, and vice president of commercial and marketing.

At Carousell, Cox is responsible for Carousell’s overall growth strategy to attract more users and generate leads for merchants, including dealers, agents and advertisers. She is also be responsible for the regional marketing strategy for Carousell’s general classifieds marketplace, as well its high-value verticals, such as Autos and Property. She will be overseeing all marketing functions in Carousell regionally, from digital marketing to brand and communications, and reports to co-founder and CEO, Siu Rui Quek.

