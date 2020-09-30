Cheers unveils mobile game to bring customers a little cheer amidst their busy days

Convenience store Cheers, a subsidiary under NTUC FairPrice, has launched a campaign titled "Discover the World of Cheers" in line with its 22nd anniversary. The campaign is fronted by a mobile game, and is aimed to drive engagement with its customers, and "bring a little cheer" to them. Running from now until 2 November 2020, the campaign was created in collaboration with Iris Worldwide Singapore and Hogarth Worldwide, as well as Havas Media Singapore.

The mobile game will be accessible through a dedicated website, and is open to customers who made a minimum SG$5 purchase at its stores. Customers will have to upload the receipt before they play the game, and will be given 30 seconds to collect as many food and beverage items as possible by tapping on them when the items reach the three blue portals. The number of items collected will be accumulated as bonus chances to Cheer's online lucky draw. The number of items collected through the game is directly correlated to the chances the player will have in the lucky draw, with more items collected, the more chances they will stand to win.

In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from NTUC FairPrice said the campaign will be amplified using OOH advertising with Clear Channel. The advertisements will be placed at 50 different locations across Singapore, and are chosen based on customer profiling. Cheers will also work with media company S4M and use paid media digital channels such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Additionally, it will promote the campaign via The New Paper. The spokesperson said it chose to partner with The New Paper as it allows the brand to reach a wide audience and is a part of its overall media strategy.

Through the anniversary campaign, Cheers seeks to provide customers with little pockets of delight and escape amidst their busy days. "We figured out that this is the perfect time to create a fun simple mobile game so that we can inject some fun elements into our campaign as people are now turning to games as a convenient form of escape," the spokesperson added.

Kelvin Tan, head of customer and marketing (retail business), FairPrice Group, added: "Change is the only constant. To remain competitive, we continuously challenge ourselves and identify opportunities to reinvent our marketing strategy by focusing on customer needs and wants. We recognise that mobile game is one of the fastest growing segment and is also the easiest way to reach out and interest the younger consumers that we are going after. As we celebrate our 22nd anniversary, we invite everyone to discover the world of Cheers with us as we gradually unveil more exciting moments of delights and surprises for our customers."

Earlier this month, NTUC FairPrice expanded its partnership with advertising solution provider shopperplus, granting it the rights to sell selected in-store shopper advertising and bring innovative shopper experiences for its NTUC FairPrice, Unity and Cheers retail stores. Originally tasked with operating in 62 of its stores, NTUC FairPrice has expanded shopperplus’ remit to cover 376 stores nationwide, including 163 Cheers and 67 Unity stores. According to a press release, this venture sees a renewed commitment from NTUC FairPrice to enhance its in-store shopper experience and offer advertisers a way to reach their shoppers and connect with them effectively.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related Articles:

NTUC FairPrice expands in-store ad solutions

NTUC FairPrice 'cooks up' local food competition for National Day celebrations

NTUC FairPrice settles creative pitch, rolls out fresh new campaign