Circles.Life celebrates National Hotspot Day after competitor telcos face WiFi blackouts

Circles.Life is back at it, taking a dig at StarHub and M1's major WiFi blackouts during the WFH period. StarHub fibre broadband services took a hit on 15 April 2020, with intermittent service disruptions that lasted 5 hours, while M1 followed on 12 May 2020, with islandwide disruptions to its fibre broadband service that lasted more than 33 hours.

Taking advantage of the situation, Circles.Life decided to position itself as a ‘saviour’ amidst the chaos, providing total protection against WiFi outages with its 100GB of 4G data plan. Along with the launch, Circles.Life promised that its new offering will “never let its customers down even when there’s a WiFi outage”. To get the promotion rolling, Circles.Life also decided to introduce a "National Hotspot Day" to lure consumers into signing up and getting one month of free upgrade to 100GB/month.

In a statement to Marketing, a Circles.Life spokesperson said the new initiative and video was conceptualised in-house, with the help of regional brand manager Amertya Putantri, and the social media team. Currently, the campaign will be pushed online on Facebook, with Instagram to support. The telco will also be using its virtual roadshows to promote to customers during the livestream. According to Circles.Life, the telco has been thinking of creative ways to show what can be done with 100GB through its IG posts. These include revealing to netizens that users can stream comedy cop TV series Brooklyn 99 14 times and still have data leftover.

"This WiFi outage protection is another way of showcasing this by highlighting recent data outages by other players, tapping on current issues and adding that promotion to further entice them to try living life with 100GB," the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time Circles.Life has shown its bold side against other telco brands with cheeky campaigns. In February 2020, Circles.Life posted a public 'break up' letter to other telcos, calling out toxic relationships towards customers and further creative movements can continue to be expected throughout the year.

