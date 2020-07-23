Circles.Life hijacks Safe Entry signages to promote eSIM

Circles.Life is back with another cheeky campaign. This time, it has set up stands around Singapore with QR codes disguised as Safe Entry checkpoints. This is part of its "Circles.Life Safe eSIM Entry" campaign, which promotes its new launch of its virtual eSIM.

To raise awareness of its new product, the telco set up 90 standees at Jurong East Mall, NEX, and Tampines Mall. In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson said the standees are accompanied with organic social content, KOL ambassadors, and paid ads. The spokesperson added that it wanted to create a fun way to subtly get netizens to scan the code and get updated on its eSIM launch. Since Circles.Life's eSIMs are activated through a similar scanning process, and it wanted to tap in on the fact that Singaporeans are very used to scanning into buildings and stores during this period.

Additionally, Circles.Life engaged SGAG in a paid partnership to spread the awareness through a social media post on Facebook and Instagram respectively.

According to Circles.Life's spokesperson, this resulted in over 30,000 likes on Instagram, and close to 700 likes on Facebook. Netizens have also left positive comments, commending the marketing team on the creativity of the campaign.

Circles.Life's new eSIM allows users to have a contact-free process of getting a virtual SIM card for their phones. Users can then toggle between their physical and eSIM accounts, giving them the option of a secondary line for either work or personal use.

In line with its slew of tongue-in-cheek activations, Circles.Life also unveiled a sculpture of a middle finger, over a metre in height, that expresses its thoughts about 2020 this week. Developed in collaboration with DO. Agency, this sculpture will be touring Sydney, Australia, a location picked because of the series of unfortunate events happening every other month, such as bushfires in January, COVID-19 announcements in February, and lockdowns that followed after.

The telco has also been rolling out several content on virtual platforms, such as a series of webcam filters that double as professional attire titled "Emergency Wardrobe", and a series of film featuring unlikely “experts” from both the younger and more senior segments of the population showing Singaporeans that it is the “easiest telco ever”.

