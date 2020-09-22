Circles.Life goes premium with 'Circles.Black' to go beyond deal-seeker audience

Circles.Life has unveiled its premium programme named "Circles.Black", which targets telco customers in their early to mid-30's who are looking for "an elevated experience that prioritises comfort and efficiency". With the new programme, the telco takes on a different target audience, having been mostly known to target "deal-seekers" looking for wallet-friendly options.

According to the telco, Circles.Black is crafted based on customer insight, and looks to provide its members with a customised human experience, merged with the convenience of a virtual one. Circles.Black members can expect a personalised end-to-end device purchasing experience, from assisted video recommendations to scheduled delivery, making the consumer purchase journey more seamless.

Capitalising on the new normal and the increasing relevance of video-calling, Circles.Black is said to provide a video consultation by a "happiness officer" who will walk members through a customised one-on-one tour that will cover the benefits they can access as well as provide an in-depth recommendation on their device purchases. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

Siddarth Chaturvedi, head of Singapore Growth at Circles.Life, said the aim of Circles.Black is to pivot the telco and technology industry, and elevate the way customers live their digital lives in "every way possible". “We’re excited to offer customers a unique solution that merges the comfort of an in-person experience, with the efficiency, pace and ease of a virtual one," he added.

For now, customers who are interested in Circles.Black will be directed to join the Circles.Black waitlist. Once they sign up, they are automatically ensured a place to be first in line to access the Circles.Life's 5G offerings, as well as other benefits such as complimentary device insurance, and annual phone upgrade vouchers. The telco tapped into the 5G offering as it finds that the public has a high interest in it. According to a study done by UBS in June this year, 90% of respondents indicated interest in subscribing to 5G services and 60% of respondents with fixed broadband subscriptions said they would cancel their subscriptions if they had good experience with 5G.

Aside from new product offerings, Circles.Life has also been working on its corporate social responsibility efforts. Last week, the telco launched its first green initiative "Friends for Trees". From now until the end of September, Circles.Life will donate SG$1 to the non-profit organisation, One Tree Planted, for every successful referral made in Singapore. The donation will then lead to more trees being planted worldwide. According to the telco, the initiative was inspired by increased coverage on sustainability in Singapore, as well as news that young Singaporeans want to save the environment.

Separately Circles.Life has also recently launched an eSIM, which allows for contactless purchase experience in the light of COVID-19’s social distancing measures. It also announced a digital partnership with Sistic and AXA as a driver to amp up the lifestyle and financial services initiatives, which is made available for all Circles.Life and non-Circles.Life users through the Circles.Life app.

Related Articles:

Circles.Life jumps on 9.9 hype, turns users into 'detectives' with Bedok Nine-Nine game

Circles.Life's fake 'Wild Boar Catching' event called out by Nature Society SG chief

Circles.Life (literally) points huge middle finger at 2020 and the chaos it brings