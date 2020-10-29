Clarks APAC VP of marketing swerves lanes to lead Harley-Davidson marketing

Serena Di Sarra, VP of marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Clarks, has joined Harley-Davidson Motor Company as director of marketing, Asia Pacific and Latin America. She was previously with Clarks for close to two years and according to her LinkedIn, oversaw the consumer marketing and PR functions.

Before that, she was the regional marketing director for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Crocs, where she led marketing strategy and implementation across those regions, her LinkedIn said. Di Sarra also worked at OP Consultancy as director for a year, and was Bata's group marketing manager and APAC business development manager for six years.

Di Sarra also has experience on the luxury side, having helmed manager positions at Montblanc and Fendi, her LinkedIn said. Marketing Interactive has reached out to Harley-Davidson and Clarks for comment.

Separately in August this year, the motorcycle manufacturing company named Jagdish Krishnan to the newly created role of chief digital officer. His appointment is part of the company's "The Rewire" strategy as it aims to overhaul of its global operating model and create a leaner, more nimble organisation.

