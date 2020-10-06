Club Med hands APAC marketing chief added SEA commercial duties

Club Med has named Vincent Ong SVP for commercial Southeast Asia and marketing Asia Pacific to accelerate its business in Southeast Asia, and drive the marketing vision and activation in Asia Pacific to build a stronger Club Med brand for families, active couples and business-leisure clients. Based in Singapore, Ong will focus on increasing the topline business for Southeast Asia through Club Med's omni-channel sales and marketing team. In view of the varied consumer travel patterns throughout Southeast Asia, he will also lead his team to deliver effective and targeted end-to-end omni-channel experience to clients that synchronises consideration and conversion channels around strategic topline and client acquisition goals, and continue to reinforce the brand preference for families, active couples and business-leisure clients.

Ong (pictured) joined Club Med in 2016 as the VP, marketing for East South Asia Pacific. Leading a team of specialist marketers, Club Med said Ong launched the regional mutualisation of digital and online media, refocused regional re-purchase initiatives, reimagined the role of PR, and brought to life brand experiences enabled by step-changing product and B2B marketing. Last year, Ong extended his scope to cover marketing for Asia Pacific, aimed at elevating the company as the leading operator for premium and all-inclusive family holidays in the region.

Before joining Club Med, Ong spent 14 years in Starwood Hotels and Resorts in Asia Pacific brand management, marketing and on-property operational quality improvement roles, covering 250 hotels across 20 countries at peak. Prior to that, he was with Accenture where he led teams and consulted for financial services organisations, government bodies and private sector companies in strategy, businses planning, process re-engineering and mergers and acquisitions. During that time, Ong also led major banking mergers and acquisition projects in Malaysia and Singapore. He also worked at KPMG in both its management consulting and auditing arms.

Xavier Desaulles, CEO, APAC markets of Club Med said the company strives to continue its acceleration of growth in Asia Pacific, specifically so in this new competitive and dynamic global environment. "With 18 years of regional hospitality experience under his belt, I believe that Ong will, with his great leadership, inspire his team and ensure continuity in driving our ambitions as the SVP for commercial Southeast Asia and marketing Asia Pacific,” Desaulles said.

Earlier this year, Club Med introduced a digital and social media campaign known as Club Med at Home, to encourage positivity through engaging activities, while playing its civic duty in maintaining social distancing. Club Med at Home offers consumers recipes for family meals, time-efficient workouts and family-friendly activities to keep the children entertained while learning valuable skills.

