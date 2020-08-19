Corona taps on Snoop Dogg showcase the Corona lifestyle

Months after it was announced that Corona has tapped American rapper Snoop Dogg for its La Vida Mas Fina (The Fine Life) campaign, the brand has finally launched the fully integrated marketing campaign to symbolise a refreshed take on the Corona lifestyle. It also showcases an evolved, more optimistic tone for the brand as it continues to honor the OG classic Corona Extra while also growing to introduce Corona Hard Seltzer and other innovations.

Led by MullenLowe, which joined the Constellation Brands roster in March 2019, La Vida Más Fina rolls out on Corona's social channels with a dedicated GIPHY library, digital support, PR, and 15-second and 30-second commercial spots that will air during the NBA playoffs and finals. In an effort to share a diverse set of perspectives, Corona said the campaign will soon introduce other celebrities with their own takes on La Vida Más Fina.

The new campaign takes the philosophy of La Cerveza Más Fina (The Finest Beer) a step further, encouraging people to explore the fundamental truth that more fulfillment and joy can be found in just about anything, simply by changing one's outlook.

According to Corona, the campaign began to take shape earlier this year but was paused as unexpected cultural considerations came into play. Since then, La Vida Más Fina has evolved in subtle ways to address current conversations and shifts in the consumer lifestyle. Now, with the return of professional sports, the brand is ready to share its refreshed perspective with the world.

Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona said La Vida Más Fina is a modern expression of Corona's lifestyle and respected place in culture.

"Through the new campaign, we're acknowledging that the aspects of our lives that have always been important always will be: doing what makes you feel good with the people you care about and enjoying the moment in front of you. And who better to introduce this concept than Snoop?" she added.

Snoop Dogg added: "You cannot choose everything in life, but you can still choose to find the fine in life. And with everything going on in the world, that's a perspective people really might need to hear right now. Teaming up with a brand like Corona to encourage people to find more good in life, that's La Vida Más Fina."

