COURTS Singapore appoints new marketing head

Furniture retailer COURTS Singapore has appointed Helen Ding as its new director of marketing and operations. Ding (pictured) will be replacing Tammy Teo, who exited the company last week, according to a spokesperson. Ding reports to Matthew Hoang, group COO of COURTS Asia and country CEO of COURTS Singapore. COURTS has declined to comment further about Ding's appointment.

Ding previously helmed the role of director of operations (retail) at COURTS, according to her LinkedIn page. She first joined COURTS Singapore in 2007 as head of operations for its retail segment, and subsequently took on the role of director of operations for retail in 2011. She left her role briefly in 2013 to join Furniture and Furnishing as regional retail director, before returning in 2015. Prior to joining COURTS, Ding was with Robinsons Groups, where she was commercial manager and senior commercial manager for its John Little and Marks and Spencer brands respectively.

Meanwhile, Teo exited the company after eight years, relinquishing her role as director of marketing and strategy planning. She cited personal reasons to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, saying that she is taking some time out to focus on other priorities.

In a LinkedIn post, Teo said her time with COURTS has been "nothing short of amazing", and she has so many wonderful memories because of the people that she will always hold dear to her heart. This includes leaders that have inspired her to push herself and showed her what true leadership is about, as well as colleagues that go beyond the call of duty and work together to get things done.

COURTS has also saw a change in leadership in its SEA markets in the past few years, with its marketing and merchandise director Jasmine Seow exiting the company after 10 years earlier this year, as well as Dominic Wong appointed group chief strategy officer and country CEO of COURTS Malaysia last year. In one of its major shifts last year as well, it appointed Hiroshi Nojima as group CEO after Terry O'Connor resigned from the board and transited into an executive advisor role.

