DBS Bank makes another massive content push with vlog and podcast

DBS Bank has rolled out new content line-up including a weekly vlog and future-focused podcast programme, where customers can pick up lifestyle tips and tricks, or glean insights from experts as they debate Asia’s transition into a post-Covid world. In line with its newly expanded, multi-platform content marketing strategy, the bank also revamped its sustainable lifestyle online portal ‘Live more, Bank less’ and launched its channel on Telegram, one of Singapore’s most popular social messaging platforms.

The new programmes are underpinned by a focus on purpose-driven storytelling and complement ongoing initiatives around digital innovation and sustainability. Produced and presented by DBS’ in-house content strategy and Sparks Studio teams, the new line-up includes:

Future Tense: A podcast programme that offers insights on what's to come for Asia and the world with the evolution of technology. It aims to get listeners comfortable with the future as they hear from business leaders who tackle big questions on sustainability, innovation, fintech, and more. As people in Singapore gradually return to their workplaces, which would have changed considerably with new health and safety measures implemented, the first Future Tense episode kicks off a discussion on the “Future of Work” and features guests Ben Hamley, Future of Work Lead, Asia-Pacific, JLL; Lynn Dang, HR Lead, Microsoft Singapore; and Borko Kovacevic, CMO & COO, Microsoft Singapore.

In The Moment: A weekly experiential vlog that offers a more hyper-local Singapore perspective. Here, viewers join presenter Nadia JH to discover change-makers, community interest groups, and go on new experiences around the little red dot. Topics are curated via social listening and analysis of behavioural data, which ensure that the shows are of timely relevance to the audience. As an example, the episode “Setting sail in Singapore” took viewers on a picturesque trip around Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay, which inspired many to sign up for DBS’ free “Sailing At The Bay” programme as a weekend activity.

At the same time, readers can browse through a plethora of lifestyle-related stories offering lifehacks, healthy food recipes and even parenting and career advice, or delve deeper into broader themes such as social inclusion and food security on the ‘Live more, Bank less’ portal. They can also read about the journeys of innovative and inspiring social enterprises, many of whom are supported by DBS Foundation.

Karen Ngui, head of group strategic marketing and communications, DBS Bank said: “Singapore is one of the most highly connected countries in the world and the quality of the mobile experience, as well as the use of smartphones to stream video content and podcasts, is on the rise. With social distancing now still paramount to our health and safety, stories that engage are ones that connect all of us as we find comfort in everyday routines. As we did with our DBS Sparks series, we will continue to push the envelope when producing and curating meaningful content for our customers which they can conveniently access, anytime and anywhere.”

DBS Sparks follows a group of young bankers navigating work and their personal lives. Inspired by true customer stories, the mini-series depicts how DBS bankers challenge the status quo and go above and beyond when solving unusual client challenges. According to DBS, Sparks Season 2, in particular, puts a spotlight on some of the pressing social and environmental issues that need tackling. The first seven episodes of this ongoing season have garnered more than 270 million views and more than 9 million engagements globally. The series has won more than 30 marketing awards to date.

Amid the pandemic, DBS also launched a ‘Portraits of Purpose’ initiative in July, which showcases stories of courage, perseverance, generosity and hope among individuals, businesses and communities. “By throwing a spotlight on stories of purpose, we hope to remind all of us that while the road ahead is challenging, together, we have what it takes to emerge from this pandemic stronger,” said Ngui.

In a statement to Marketing, Ngui added that as content marketing takes centre stage, consumers are increasingly becoming more and more predisposed to engaging, well-developed, multi-format content that is easily accessible across a variety of devices.

“We continue to grow our in-house content and studio teams to stay ahead and meet the growing demand for quality content. This has worked out well for us. What’s more, we were also able to seamlessly pivot and cater to the demand for live-streaming events as all of us adapted to working literally and virtually - from anywhere this year,” she added.

