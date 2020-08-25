Deliveroo gets Singaporeans walking to their favourite restaurants as part of foodie tours

Deliveroo Singapore has launched a foodie walking tour, which is aimed to encourage Singaporeans to revisit their favourite restaurants this September. The initiative was conceived as a way for Singaporeans to do their part to support local F&B businesses, and comes as the Department of Statistics Singapore reported a 43.5% drop in F&B sales in June 2020 compared to June 2019.

With its riders as tour guides, Deliveroo will be hosting two sessions of each tour on 12 September and 13 September. According to a press statement, 16 consumers will be able to participate in this round of tours, with more tours to potentially be run depending on the initial response. All funds raised from the walking tour tickets sold will go to the six participating restaurants. Marketing has reached out to Deliveroo for its marketing strategies.

Participants of the walking tours can choose from a choice of two itineraries: the Healthy Food Crawl, which consists of restaurants Haakon, Poke Theory and Shake Farm, or the Teatime Delights Tour, which consists of Tiong Bahru Bakery, Forty Hands, and The Butcher's Wife. Participants will also be able to learn some tricks of the trade from chefs and restaurant insiders they visit.

Sarah Tan, director of growth and marketing, and interim general manager of Deliveroo Singapore, said the company know how difficult things have been for the F&B industry and is hence investing in initiatives to encourage Singaporeans to dine-in. "Similar to the SingapoRediscovers initiative, the Foodie Walking Tour takes foodie fans on a journey to rediscover local food haunts and at the same time, get a sneak peek at what goes on behind-the-scenes in their favourite restaurants," Tan added.

Last month, Deliveroo tied up with Burger King to launch a foodie jigsaw puzzle, in line with National Day. The 120-piece A4-sized jigsaw puzzle spotlights the nation’s 55th birthday and Singaporeans' love for food against an artistic mash-up of Deliveroo-styled iconic landmarks in Singapore such as Marina Bay Sands, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion, along with some of its frontline delivery workers.

Separately, its counterpart in Hong Kong also rolled out measures to help F&B businesses by reducing restaurant commission rates to 3% for pick-up orders until the end of September. It also extended its service hours, and opened more time slots for its riders to meet with the expected rises in demand for food delivery services.

The new relief measure aims to help F&B providers across Hong Kong to generate additional revenue, ensure customers can still access food through more affordable takeaway services and support social distancing (as pick-up services enable customers to avoid waiting time), skip the queue, and enjoy a good meal even while the dine-in service is suspended.

