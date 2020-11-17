Dermatology firm Galderma hands global media duties to dentsu X

Dermatology company Galderma has selected dentsu X to oversee its media strategy, planning, and buying globally, effective 1 January 2021, following a pitch process which began in March this year. According to Galderma, the agency was selected due to its comprehensive understanding of media, marketing, and its ability to connect with people in a relevant way.

Founded in 1981, and operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé from 2014 to 2019, Galderma offers a range of medical and consumer skin health solutions through three business units - aesthetics, prescription and consumer care. It has approximately 5,000 employees worldwide.

Walter Geiger, Galderma's head of consumer care global business unit, said it counts on dentsu X's clear and innovative thinking, data-driven approach and global footprint to make its solutions for diverse skin needs manifested within its portfolio of brands and products.

Meanwhile, Guy Hughes-Wilson, global client lead at dentsu X said it is rare to have the opportunity to work with a company at such an early stage of its evolution and with ambitious growth targets. Also weighing in was dentsu Malaysia's CEO Nicky Lim, who said the global win is a testament to its strong ability to deliver the power of experience over exposure.

Photo courtesy: 123RF