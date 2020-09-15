Diageo names new SEA marketing director as Neil Skinner exits after close to 20 years

Neil Skinner, Diageo's marketing and innovation director, Southeast Asia, is stepping down from his role after close to 20 years with the company. In a LinkedIn post, Skinner (pictured left) said he has had an amazing 19 years and some incredible experiences working with wonderful people from Sao Paolo to Singapore and everywhere in between.Taking on the role of Southeast Asia marketing director at Diageo is Lyndon Govender (pictured right) who joins from Indonesia from a similar capacity, leading the marketing agenda and innovation pipeline fuelling Diageo’s growth. Before Diageo Indonesia, Govender was head of whisky in South Africa where he led the "Keep walking South Africa" campaign. Govender will report to Apurvi Sheth, MD for Diageo Southeast Asia.

"As I move on, I want to say a huge thank you to all my colleagues and friends both past and present who helped me learn, develop and most importantly have fun. Very excited to begin a new chapter closer to 'home', starting from next week," he added.

Skinner first joined the company in 2001 as a strategist, according to his LinkedIn, before rising up the ranks to helm roles such as senior brand manager, Guinness; marketing manager, Smirnoff; senior innovation manager/marketing manager, Europe; and innovation director for global travel and Middle East markets.

In a statement to Marketing, Jonathan Sanchez, director of corporate relations, Southeast Asia confirmed that Skinner left the company in September after 19 years working in multiple locations, including seven years in Singapore. "Skinner worked across innovation, brand and marketing, crafting iconic brand stories in Southeast Asia and driving strategic positioning for Diageo brands," he added.

Related articles:

Diageo SEA takes its biggest step in sustainability with latest project

Johnnie Walker's parent firm Diageo doubles down on sustainability with paper-based bottle

Diageo and Coca-Cola go one step further halting all global ad spend on Facebook

How Diageo wriggles its way into cultural conversations

Diageo donates 2m litres of alcohol to tackle hand sanitiser shortage