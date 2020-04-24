DigiZ Awards Hong Kong 2020

In today’s hyper-connected world, digital marketing is no longer a trend, and is now more than ever an important element for every business to connect with their customers. Marketers are pushing the limits in the digital space to stay at the forefront of this fast-moving industry.

Marketing magazine is proud to present the DigiZ Awards to showcase the brilliance of digital marketing campaigns and celebrate the region’s top digital marketers with their cutting-edge digital strategies. It is the premier event honouring the very best leadership in this tremendous growth industry in Hong Kong.

Judged solely by an expert panel of industry leaders and senior-level professionals from marketing and related digital fields, DigiZ Awards welcomes entries from client marketers, and agencies entering on behalf of their clients, to showcase their most creative and innovative works/initiatives.