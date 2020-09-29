Fairmont SG next to curate 'unique' and 'lush' staycay for mums

Fairmont Singapore has partnered with fashion brand UNIQLO and cosmetic retailer Lush to launch a staycation package specifically for mothers. Calling it a "mumcation", the package will allow guests to have a massage, afternoon tea, and some "me" time to themselves. As part of the partnership, UNIQLO will be providing hotel guests with a two-piece loungewear set from its loungewear collection – the women ultra stretch AIRism short sleeve set. Meanwhile, Lush will be providing guests with a curated bath kit which consists of a bath bomb, bubble bar and a face mask.

The package will be available from now until 30 December, and will allow guests to sleep in late. The hotel will also provide a variety of breakfast options that guests can enjoy from the comfort of their bedroom. Alternatively, guests can opt to head down to Prego, Fairmont Singapore’s Italian restaurant, where they can enjoy a quiet morning to themselves before checking out. Fairmont launched this mumcation package as it recognises that a mother’s job is tough as it is, let alone having to cope with the "new normal" for the family and themselves during the pandemic. Marcus Hanna, general manager of Fairmont Singapore said it hopes to offer mothers some tranquillity and rest, before they recharge again for the days ahead.

“We recognise that everyone is experiencing higher levels of stress in the current situation and taking time out is not as easy as it used to be. Mothers especially, are juggling various responsibilities. Many have to cope simultaneously with work, children and family throughout the day while at home," Hanna added.

Fairmont Singapore is not the first hotel brand to get creative with its staycation packages during this period of time. Wildlife Reserves Singapore has also partnered Millennium Hotels and Resorts to offer guests with special experiences. The partnership saw specially-curated staycation packages for guests where personalised experiences at Wildlife Reserves Singapore's wildlife parks such as "Millennium Wild Experience with the Orangutans" and "Millennium Wild Experience with the Pandas" are available when guests book a staycation with the hotel. Through the experiences, guests are able to enjoy an exclusive session with the animal care team to learn more about the orangutans or pandas. In addition, they are able to go behind-the-scenes for up-close encounters with the animals.

Separately in Malaysia, Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA partnered with Malaysia Airports Holdings and Airport Fire Rescue Service to offer Malaysians an unconventional two-day-one-night airport staycation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The staycation offers baking classes for children at the hotel's bakery and a 50% discount on food and beverage at the hotel. The staycation package also included an exclusive tour to the airport fire station, allowing customers to be a "firefighter" for a day. The staycation was fully sold out.

Related Articles:

Marriott International creates smiley faces on hotel facades in APAC to spread positivity

OYO Hotels axes global workforce, SEA marketing teams unaffected

Unconventional staycation in KLIA by Malaysia Airports sells out