FairPrice Finest curates 3 dedicated Spotify playlists for dining moods

NTUC FairPrice Finest, a subsidiary of NTUC FairPrice, has unveiled three Spotify playlists in its latest campaign. The playlists revolve around the three themes of the campaign: Sombremesa, which means to linger around the table with meaningful conversations long after the meal is over; Lagom, which refers to the art of well-balanced living; and Natsukashii, which is the nostalgia that brings people suddenly, joyously back to fond memories.

Each playlists are filled with at least 30 songs that are curated to match the three different food moments. With the playlist, the company aims to offer its shoppers/audiences an immersive experience when they shop in FairPrice Finest stores, cook at home or simply while enjoying food. The songs included in the playlist ranges from English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and even instrumental tunes.

The Spotify playlists come as part of FairPrice Finest's latest campaign "Finest Festival", which celebrates the retail company's anniversary. The theme of this year's celebration is to "Create the world's finest moments". Running from now until 9 September, the campaign stems from the insight that most Singaporeans are landlocked and wanderlusting in 2020, and aims to help them feel they are overseas by bringing the "finest" food moments, across countries and cultures to FairPrice Finest's customers.

The campaign also aims to build brand differentiation for FairPrice Finest and offer consumers a reason to shop at its stores. This campaign will also encompass marketing strategies such as press ads, digital and social, and OOH. The spokesperson added that Hogarth Worldwide, Irisnation, and Havas Media are the agencies behind the campaign.

Additionally, FairPrice Finest has also created short videos to showcasing tips and tricks to enjoy the various food moments with its products. These videos are uploaded on its YouTube channel.

This is not FairPrice Finest's first attempt to engage the auditory senses of its consumers. Earlier in July, FairPrice Finest partnered with SPH Radio to launch an in-store radio programme , which will be aired in all 26 FairPrice Finest stores. The collaboration with FairPrice Finest sees SPH Radio exclusively managing and operating the programming of FairPrice Finest Radio and marketing its in-store airtime to advertisers. This venture into retail audio format is the newest addition to SPH's repertoire of omnichannel media solutions for advertisers.

FairPrice Finest is not the first brand to launch Spotify playlists to promote its products. In a similar attempt to aid Singaporeans with their wanderlust, Skyscanner also created various playlists that aimed to capture travel memories and define some favourite destinations. The playlists ranged from “Indie Indoors” that take listeners from of Paris to the shrines of Kyoto to party playlists from music festivals in its “Front room festival" playlist.

Similarly late in May, Burger King Singapore curated a cheesy playlist on Spotify to promote the launch of its BBQ Cheesy Trio burger. The songs put together by the Burger King team were meant to be “cheesy” and expressions of sweet moments shared between one another. The playlist titled "BK BBQ Cheesy Trio medley" features a series of "cheesy" love songs such as "You and Me", "Wonderful Tonight", "Take My Breath Away", "Say You Won’t Let Go", “I Wouldn’t Know Any Better Than You”, "One Call Away", “Slow Dancing in A Burning Room” and many others.

