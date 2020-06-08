Geneco features stories of Singaporeans to encourage positivity

Singapore’s electricity retailer Geneco, has launched its social campaign, #PowerTheChange, which aims to encourage Singaporeans to embrace the values of gratitude, compassion and kindness amid scenarios where negativity may typically prevail. Running until end June, the campaign was kickstarted by a video which featured Singaporeans showing moments of strength and positivity shown within the community amidst COVID-19.

The minute-long video started by showing the empty streets during the Circuit Breaker in Singapore, and then shifted its focus to how Singaporeans are spending quality time with their families during this time, as well as how they are connecting with friends over digital platforms. The video has garnered 361,000 views on Geneco's Facebook page at the time of writing.

As part of the campaign, Geneco also profiled different individuals to share their life stories on both its Facebook and Instagram pages. The stories revolved around challenges the the individuals faced in life, and how they chose to remain positive and power kindness, progress, and compassion.

Additionally, Geneco tapped into its ChangeMakersSG programme- a partnership programme with local sustainability-driven partners- to help drive more positivity as well as sustainability efforts. In one of its initiatives, the electricity retailer purchased 15,000 surgical masks from one of its partners, online fashion marketplace Refash, and subsequently partnered with Food Bank Singapore to distribute the masks to vulnerable communities with less access to resources. By pulling together different partners to make a positive impact within their circles, Geneco’s goal for this initiative is to power the spirit of togetherness.

Geneco also assisted ComCrop, a sustainable urban farming project, by subsidising the urban farming group’s electricity bills for a year to bolster their expansion plans while keeping Singapore’s supermarkets stocked with locally produced vegetables. With this initiative, Geneco’s goal is to power the spirit of sustainability.

Peter Barber, co-owner and CEO at ComCrop, said it faces the challenge of garnering enough support from its stakeholders and customers to multiply its vegetable output to as much as 10 times the amount it is seeing now. “With Geneco, as well as the public’s support, we are confident that we can reach the nation’s target together," Barber added.

Some of Geneco’s previous activities under ChangeMakersSG include assisting a community repair event held by its partner Repair Kopitiam, a social organisation working towards a zero-waste Singapore by helping Singaporeans fix broken items instead of throwing them out. It also worked with Food Bank Singapore in the donation and distribution of free meals to the less privileged communities.

Alex Chan, head of marketing at Geneco, said its #PowerTheChange campaign demonstrates its values which are geared towards sustainability, helping others, and powering a positive change. "As an organisation, we are in a position to offer support and influence positivity in our circles amid this challenging time. Therefore, we have a responsibility to support and bolster our society in the ways that we can. That is what this campaign, and all future campaigns that we launch will always strive to achieve," he added. Chan joined the company earlier this year in February.

