Gojek morphs logo to celebrate 2 years in SG, runs slew of initiatives

Gojek has designed a special logo that plays on the company’s corporate logo, in line with its second anniversary in Singapore. Coloured with the same bright green shade and shaped in the number two, the logo is said to symbolise Gojek’s growth and continued commitment to Singapore.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that the logo will be used throughout its marketing collaterals for its second anniversary celebrations. It will also be included on car wraps that Gojek will be placing on some of its cars, which consumers will be able to get a surprise when they spot the cars. Gojek will be releasing more information about this in time to come.

As part of its second-anniversary celebrations, Gojek will also be launching a series of initiatives in the next few weeks for its drivers and customers around the theme "To every mile with you". The initiatives will be aimed to honour its driver-partners, customers and partners, and to thank them for their support in the past challenging year. It will also celebrate the journeys that have been taken with Gojek, as well as the new ones to come.

For one of the initiatives, Gojek will be partnering a virtual fun run titled "Chipsley's Virtual Run", which is organised by Pink Apple and one of Gojek's driver partner, Benny Tay. Chipsleys is a cartoon family of seals created in 2013 by Tay, who is organising the run to raise awareness of the Chipsleys. The "Chipsley's Virtual Run" will allow participants to sign up and complete the run from any location they choose, while wearing a fitness gadget. After the run, participants' times will be recorded online.

Gojek's involvement in the run will come in terms of participation and charity donation. For every kilometre clocked by a participant in the race, Gojek will donate SG$1 to non-profit organisation RSVP Singapore. The donation will go to supporting the empowerment of seniors as volunteers and improve the digital literacy of seniors in the community. Gojek will also contribute ride vouchers to all participants of the virtual run, as well as getting 300 of its employees, drivers and customers to participate in the run. To promote the event, it will be mainly leveraging on press and social media to spread the word.

Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said the company wanted to mark its anniversary in a way that would be sensitive o the current conditions and still boost camaraderie amongst its stakeholders. "The Chipsley Virtual Run allows our employees, drivers and customers to stay active together, in a safe and responsible manner. Moreover, a number of Gojek vehicles - specially wrapped in our second-anniversary stickers - will be hitting the roads, adding to the festivities while continuing to keep the nation moving safely," he added.

Commenting on its partnership with Tay on the Chipsley's Virtual Run, Lien said the company is "excited and proud" to support its driver-partner's side endeavours and passions, while they leverage Gojek for supplemental earnings. “This speaks to the key benefits offered by ride-hailing: flexibility and a means to supplement their other interests, be it studies, sports or starting their own business," Lien added.

Separately in Indonesia, Gojek has launched a digital programmatic out-of-home (OOH) ad solution, GoScreen, through its ad business arm Promogo. Available in Greater Jakarta, GoScreen is said to be an affordable solution for brands, including micro, small and medium enterprises, to advertise on digital billboards on Gojek’s fleet of two-wheel vehicles.

According to the company, GoScreen enables brands to effectively reach specific audiences with customised content, through location and time targeting features, at a starting price of IDR10 million for 250,000 potential consumers. Gojek said brands can monitor actual impressions in real-time through an online dashboard and gain unique insights that will help them re-target relevant consumers.

Antoine de Carbonnel, Gojek's chief commercial officer, said the key pain points brands face with OOH advertising today include the inability to target their campaigns and measure performance. "GoScreen addresses this through location and time-based campaigns as well as precise measurement technology that provides brands with an efficient return on investment," he added.

