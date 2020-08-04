Gojek plays up Singaporeans' love for food with National Day IG filter

Gojek Singapore has created its very own Instagram filter ahead of National Day. Named “Will Move for Food”, the filter revolves around the nation’s love for food and dining. The filter, which has a polka dotted frame animated with the Singapore flag tattoo stickers allows Instagram users to connect with one another through food recommendations or daily food journaling.

The filter also features iconic, bite-sized elements of GoCar - Gojek’s four-wheel ride-hailing service - to remind users that Gojek provides a convenient, safe and reliable mode of transport for commuters travelling to their favourite restaurants or exploring new food places. The “Will Move for Food” initiative is designed by Gojek’s in-house creative team, and is accessible to all users on Instagram. A Gojek spokesperson said: “Creating a Gojek-branded Instagram filter is our way of keeping our followers engaged and staying ahead of the curve by being creative with new and popular tools. We hope to build a community of Gojek users who are food aficionados and who are always up for food adventures.”

Also in celebration of Singapore’s 55th birthday, Gojek will be giving 55 commuters SG$100 in Gojek ride vouchers each, if they follow Gojek Singapore (@gojeksg) on Instagram, publish the most creative Instagram Stories using the company’s branded filter, and tag Gojek Singapore in their Stories. The contest will run until 10 August.

In line with National Day, Gojek will also be rewarding 55 highest-performing driver-partners who must first fulfil a minimum of 55 trips from 1 to 9 August. The top driver will receive SG$555 in cash, while the next 54 drivers will each receive SG$50. Winning driver-partners will be announced on 12 August.



The initiative to reward driver partners comes shortly after the company had to make a difficult decision to cut its headcount by 9%. However, the businesses affected were largely Indonesia only and the job losses are primarily at an HQ level. The broader International business remains a source of great growth, GoJek had previously said.

Meanwhile, it also partnered with DBS Bank to integrate Gojek’s services into its PayLah! platform. Aimed at boosting the adoption of digital payments, this partnership allows DBS PayLah! users to book and pay for their Gojek rides directly through the PayLah! platform.