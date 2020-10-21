GOMO hunts for host for #LateNightConvowithGOMO talk show

Singtel's mobile product provider GOMO is launching a talk show. Titled "Late Night Convo with GOMO", the talk show is set to launch in end November, with a total of six episodes planned. It will be made available on Facebook and Instagram Live. GOMO's talk show host will be decided through an online contest that it is holding from now until 31 October.

In a social media post on its Facebook and Instagram page, GOMO called for the public to submit a one to two minutes submission video showcasing their hosting talent. It is added that GOMO is looking for someone aged 16 to 35 "with a banging personality", and the selected talk show host will be rewarded SG$1,000 per episode. Participants will also have to use the hashtag #LateNightConvoWithGOMO, as well as tag @GOMObySingtel in their caption.

Among the submission videos submitted, the top 10 most creative entries will then be shortlisted, and reviewed by a panel of judges, who will decide the top five submission videos. According to GOMO, the panel of judges will consists of social media personalities such as Pam from SGAG, as well as Sylvia Chan and Aiken Chia from YouTube channel Night Owl Cinematics (NOC), who have vast experience in hosting. Marketing Interactive has reached out for additional information.

GOMO is not the first mobile service provider to diversify its content offering.

Circles.Life has also recently been launching new offerings such as online comedy shows, as well as a blog where it also encourages its users to submit content pieces such as tech reviews, recommendations of shows, or questions they would like answered. Earlier in May during the Circuit Breaker period, it also ventured into the food delivery segment by launching a category called Discover Food on its Discover feature.

If you are looking to learn more about Marketing to Millennials and Gen Z, join our masterclass where we deep dive in creating frameworks for marketing success with the next generation. Find out more here.

Related Articles:

SG telcos GOMO, TPG and Circles.Life caught in search word hijack spree

GOMO rides on foodpanda delivery worker's unexpected social media fame

GOMO taps on Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' to find love with customers