GOMO taps on Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' to find love with customers

Singtel's digital mobile brand GOMO has unveiled a social ad with a tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Netflix's recent original series, Indian Matchmaking. The ad is seen to promote GOMO's offering, where users can get a plan for SG$20, which includes data, talk-time, and SMSes, without having to be bound to the telco.

Posted on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, the ad showed one of GOMO's characters, Zenmo, in a meditative position with the title being "Telco Matchmaking". It then describes the four criteria for the matchmaking to happen, namely that the telco has to come from a good family, must be reliable 99.9% of the time, must be transparent and not come with hidden conditions, and must be able to commit to the user but does not expect the user to commit to it.

The post is also accompanied with the caption "Are our stars aligned?", which is a reference to a line that one of the characters on Indian Matchmaking said. Marketing has reached out to Singtel for additional information and understands Singtel works with Goodstuph as its social media agency.

Earlier in June, GOMO detached its branding from Singtel through its own social persona. GOMO, which is targeted at Millennials, created its own social media page on Facebook and Instagram, to split and differentiate the content from its parent company. GOMO was launched in 2019 and had its own characters called "Zenmo", "Nomnomo", "Showmo" and "Globo" to push values Millennials can resonate with.

GOMO bade its goodbye by releasing a “Breaking News” video on its new official GOMO by Singtel Facebook page. In the video, the GOMO team addressed rumours and speculations. According to GOMO, it has “moved out” of Singtel’s social media pages to forge its own path. It also called for fans to join GOMO in its “kidulting life”. Marketing understands Goodstuph helped with the social media posts and execution.

Separately, GOMO also launched a campaign to raise awareness and rally Singaporeans behind the GOMO Helpful Meals initiative. Through the initiative, GOMO will be sponsoring over 6,000 meals for people in need in collaboration with Belanja Eat and Timbre Group.

The campaign included social media, content, digital and direct marketing to promote the initiative. A series of ads and Instagram stories also encouraged people to take a minute and drop a WhatsApp, text or make a call to pass the message that GOMO will “belanja” meals, and those who need it can claim a meal.

