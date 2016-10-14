Grab appoints president for regional markets

Grab has appointed Ming Maa (pictured) as president, this will be for all regional markets. He will be based in Singapore.

He will primarily be responsible for driving corporate development activities, including strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, developing and executing on new market strategies, managing the company’s overall capital structure, and other corporate activities.

With over 12 years of finance and investment experience across the US and Asia, Maa joins Grab from SoftBank Group Corp. He was previously based in Tokyo. He played a key role in overseeing SoftBank’s investments in leading companies in the ridesharing and e-commerce industries. Prior to SoftBank, Maa was a principal at Ancora Capital Management based in Jakarta and has held another role previously as vice president in Goldman Sachs’ merchant banking division.

He joins Grab in the midst of the company capitalising on growth opportunity presented by a rising population of middle class and mobile users, most notably in Indonesia. The company is also investing strategically in its mobile payments capabilities to enable a seamless daily transaction experience.

“As the best capitalised start-up in the region, we remain focused on leading the way in creating the best possible experience for users, while growing our core transportation platform and enhancing GrabPay, our payments platform. Maa’s appointment reflects our commitment to delivering continued rapid growth and innovation, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” Anthony Tan, group ceo and co-founder, Grab, said.

“I am delighted to join the highly-talented Grab team, and am excited to leverage my experience, in e-commerce and rideshare, to build on Grab’s success, as we create the next-generation mobile ecosystem in Southeast Asia,” Maa said.