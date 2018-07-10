Grab creates news feed, strikes content partnership with Yahoo

The Grab app will soon feature a news feed which is localised to various markets in a bid to provide users with useful and informative content on the go. The news feed will feature news, reviews and entertainment content, and also allow Grab users to read reviews of nearby restaurants or shopping malls.

Other content available include curated short films by local producers, as well as games. According to Grab, content will be contextualised for specific occasions, such as what time to break fast during Ramadan, or whether to take a car or bike during the rainy season, for example.

Following the move, Grab has also struck a content partnership with Yahoo, in bid to help users keep up to date with latest news at any time in Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines from this month. It added that other local news partnerships will be announced in other countries soon.

Going into groceries

Grab has also launched an on-demand grocery delivery service called GrabFresh, which is part of its partner integration with grocery delivery service HappyFresh. The new service is housed within the Grab app and starts from this month onwards.

The new service includes trained personal shoppers and aims to be flexible and convenient for users, along with having a wide selection of grocery products from over 50 large supermarket chains and specialty grocery chains

The move was revealed on the back of the company’s GrabPlatform launch, a suite of APIs which allow partners to access components of Grab’s technologies – such as logistics and payments. As part of Grab’s open platform strategy to build an “everyday superapp”, GrabPlatform partners can integrate their services with Grab, and also leverage Grab’s user base and distribution channels, a statement read.

“Grab is the best possible partner we could have. The large number of couriers that they have allows us to add more delivery slots and improve delivery time. We can also scale and internationalise efficiently. This enables us to focus on our strengths, which is delivery of the best possible customer experience through highly trained personal shoppers,” Guillem Segarra, CEO of HappyFresh, said.

GrabFresh will be available as a beta service in Jakarta from this month, and will be available in Thailand and Malaysia by the end of 2018, and other countries will follow. In addition to grocery delivery, Grab is also offering “Pulsa”, a service to top up your prepaid mobile phone credits in Indonesia.

“More people are moving into the middle class, technology infrastructure is catching up, and companies must adapt fast to shifting emerging market opportunities. Combining Grab’s assets with the specialised expertise of our partners will enable both Grab and our partners to grow most efficiently and quickly to serve more Southeast Asian customers daily,” Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder, Grab, said.

" We look forward to this opportunity of informing, entertaining and connecting with an even larger audience, giving users the trusted content they rely on Yahoo for, with the convenience they expect from Grab," said Rico Chan, managing director, Oath INSEA, Hong Kong and Japan.