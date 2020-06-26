Grab rolls out talent directory for impact employees following recent layoffs

Grab has rolled out a talent directory to help about 360 of its employees who were recently laid off. A quick check by Marketing found that the list includes individuals from the marketing and communications team, UX and design, as well as data science and analytics. At the time of writing, the list had 114 individuals from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and the US. Seven individuals from the marketing and communications team across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with most of them in managerial or specialist positions.

Meanwhile, 13 individuals from the UX and design team based in Singapore and Indonesia were listed on the directory. At the time of writing, there were also five individuals from the data science and analytics team on the directory.

Cheryl Goh, Grab’s group VP of marketing, said in a LinkedIn post that it wants to help connect employees who have been impacted to new opportunities. “If you or anyone in your network are looking to hire people who are passionate, committed and have the ability and drive to execute, you will find them through this talent directory,” Goh added.

Besides cutting about 5% of its workforce, Grab is also sunsetting some non-core projects, consolidating functions for greater efficiency, and right-sizing teams to better match changing business needs given the external environment. Grab previously declined to comment on which projects it will be sunsetting and the impact of the layoffs on its marketing team.

Separately, Agoda and Airbnb have also launched talent directories for their employees who have been impacted by job cuts. Agoda recently laid off 1,500 staff globally as part of its cost cutting measures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while Airbnb let go of about 1,900 out of its 7,500 employees. Meanwhile in the ride hailing scene, Gojek also reduced its headcount by 9%, resulting in 430 employees being laid off. It is also shutting down “non-core verticals” such as GoLife, which offers home massages and cleaning services, and physical food business GoFood Festivals.

