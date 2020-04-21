Grain gets fresh new visual identity and asks: "What will we eat next?"

Singapore-based food company Grain has unveiled a new brand platform and visual identity, which features the question "What will we eat next?". Done in collaboration with its creative agency The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), the new identity will be applied across all of Grain’s existing owned branded assets, as well as new ones designed by TSLA. This includes key owned assets such as desktop and mobile versions of the Grain website, as well as communication assets such as packaging, utensils and uniforms. As part of its regionalisation plans, Grain has also launched this new brand for its service in Thailand.

According to Hanyi Lee, chief creative officer of TSLA, the agency wanted to highlight Grain's curiosity and desire to experiment with food. The new visual identity is also inspired by Grain's test kitchens and use of technology to create new tastes and flavours for its food. “The entire customer experience was our priority when it came to evolving this new brand for Grain. That question 'What will we eat next?' keeps us moving forward and is an even more pertinent question during these challenging times where our answer is ‘Well.’ ” added Lee. Marketing has reached out for additional information about the rebrand.

The work is the first from Grain’s partnership with creative agency TSLA in 2019, which came after a closed-door pitch involving several regional and international agencies. According to the agreement between both parties then, Grain and TSLA will partner in a fee-for-equity exchange that will allow TSLA to own a part of the business it is helping design and shape. TSLA Design will be tapped on for brand strategy, positioning and architecture duties before moving into brand and creative development for how Grain is expressed both locally and regionally as the brand gears up for international expansion.

Two weeks ago, TSLA collaborated with the National Library and National Archives of Singapore to unveil a new brand campaign encouraging all Singaporeans to find their story. Titled "Everyone has a story. Find yours.", the campaign kickstarted with two films "The Magic Fan", which looks at the influence of magic in Singapore and the people who made it possible, as well as "Blueprint": a storied look at the Tiong Bahru area.

