Great Eastern and Samsung partner to leverage health and tech capabilities

Samsung Electronics Singapore (Samsung) has partnered with Great Eastern to change the way mobile and wearable technology influence consumers' management of their health and wellness.

Through the partnership, Samsung and Great Eastern aim to tap onto their respective capabilities to roll out various initiatives across health and wellness, home and internet of things (IoT). It also includes respective reward and benefit programs by Samsung and Great Eastern.

One of the early elements of the partnership includes Great Eastern’s wellness platform, "GETGREAT" with the Samsung health app. GETGREAT was launched as part of Great Eastern’s Live Great Programme, and it features an artificial intelligence-powered coach, GERI which offers personalised coaching to help users achieve their personal wellness goals.

According to a statement, the success of the app has driven both companies to launch an island-wide step challenge, "GearedtoGetGreat" 1,000,000 step, in the following month in a bid to rally the community to continue keeping fit. In conjunction with the challenge and to keep participants motivated, on-ground circuit training will be organised throughout the duration of the challenge. This will include sessions with fitness influencers, such as soccer training with Singaporean professional footballer, Irfan Fandi and a boxing class with fitness enthusiast Victoria Cheng.

“Samsung is always exploring opportunities to elevate the lifestyles of our consumers, and Great Eastern’s desire to encourage Singaporeans to live well makes them the ideal partner for us,” Lee Jui Siang, president, Samsung Electronics Singapore said.

“Samsung is a market leader in mobile and wearable technology. We are delighted to partner Samsung to deliver a strong digital proposition in health and wellness to our customers. This is an integral part of our digital transformation to bring access and benefits around to the everyday lives of our customers," Khor Hock Seng, group CEO, Great Eastern said.