HSBC SG's latest ad push plays up consumers' conscious lifestyles

HSBC Singapore has launched a new campaign with the help of Digitas and PHD to relaunch its HSBC Revolution Credit Card. The campaign shows HSBC Singapore taking a bold stance to focus on empowering consumers to live a more conscious lifestyle through the HSBC Revolution Credit Card’s refreshed benefits available on the HSBC Singapore app.

The campaign began with a Google-partnered workshop and deep dived into consumer insights and trends to understand the fundamental needs of the customers. According to a release, some of the consumer trends uncovered as part of the campaign see individuals moving into a new era of conscious living and spending, exacerbated by COVID-19 and its impact on world economies; health – physical and mental wellbeing; environment – mindful of the carbon footprint behind every purchase and decision; and financial health – faster and more convenient ways of managing finances.

Perpetuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Millennial consumer priorities have shifted greatly towards mindful spending and contactless payment experiences. "We believe that zeroing in on what our customers want is the spark we needed to make change happen within HSBC Singapore," Alice Fok, head of customer proposition and marketing said.

HSBC Singapore also partnered with Spacebib for the launch, an online marathon platform, to bring the conscious vision to life for HSBC Revolution Credit Card customers. Digitas' executive creative director, Joaquim Laurel said: "Our customers aren’t just asking how much an item is, they want to know how it will benefit them in ways more than satisfying a mindless need to consume. The campaign had to grasp that ethos to relate to our customers’ desires.”

Related Articles:

HSBC launches 24/7 self-service machine to ease account openings

HSBC narrates Hong Kong story in latest campaign

HSBC names WPP lead agency on global creative account