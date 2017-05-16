Huawei and Hamad International Airport join hands for co-innovation

At the 17th Dubai Airport Show, in Dubai, UAE, Huawei and Hamad International Airport (HIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), formalising a strategic partnership to enable the airport's digital transformation.

The MoU provides a broad framework for collaboration between HIA and Huawei for co-creation of innovative concepts, prototypes and solutions using cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the areas of IoT and autonomous machines. The objective is to accelerate digital transformation at Hamad International Airport and improve the passenger experience, enhance security and communication, and increase operational efficiency.

Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, chief operating officer at HIA said, "Through this strategic alliance with Huawei, which also provides access to its eco-system of niche partners, we aim to accelerate our journey and to demonstrate our commitment to the industry by sharing viable concepts and solutions that may be developed through this partnership."

Xilin Yuan, president of the transportation sector of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group, commented, "By placing digital transformation at the heart of its commercial strategy, HIA will deliver a user-centric connected experience to continue delighting its customers."

By the end of 2016, Huawei provided ICT products, solutions, and services for more than 40 airports, airlines, and air traffic control authorities worldwide. That includes more than 15 global airports with more than 30 million annual passengers.