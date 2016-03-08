Huawei opens first experience store in Japan

Huawei Japan will launch its first smartphone experience store in Tokyo – but not for selling the handsets.

The Chinese phone manufacturer said the outlet serves to provide services to users, improve brand influence and break the misunderstanding that low-price smartphones are not easy to use.

The first Japanese experience store is set to open in Tokyo before June, while the location has not yet confirmed.

Last year, Huawei opened its first experience store in the Philippines in a bid to expand the overseas markets.