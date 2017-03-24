Huawei unveils all-cloud network architecture

To help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, Huawei unveiled its All-Cloud Network architecture for enterprises at CeBIT 2017.

"Digital transformation not only means applying new technologies such as cloud computing, SDN, and NFV, but also involves reforming business models, operational modes, and thinking patterns. Huawei provides the All-Cloud Network specific to industry application scenarios to help our enterprise customers achieve business success. This is the ultimate goal of Huawei's All-Cloud Network architecture," said Kevin Hu, president of Huawei Switch & Enterprise Gateway product line.

"The All-Cloud Network architecture will deliver ubiquitous connections, an open cloud platform, and social technology industry applications to enterprises. In addition, it will simplify network resource management and enhance the value of network data. All of these factors will create an open network for enterprises to reap business benefits with tremendous potential."

Huawei's All-Cloud Network architecture is comprised of three parts:

Ubiquitous connections: The data center fully connects the people, things, data and applications in campus, branch, and IoT scenarios.

Open cloud platform: Networks are managed on the cloud to enable rapid service deployment, and simplified O&M. Centralized scheduling of resources improves efficiency. Open APIs allow interconnections with network devices and industry-specific applications, making industrial extension convenient and further innovating business models.

Social technology industry application: uses cloud-based big data analytics to provide rich industry-specific SaaS services, making applications no longer isolated, and allowing the benefits of digitalization brought by networks, applications, and data to be shared between enterprises and users, enterprises and enterprises, and users and users.

Huawei's All-Cloud Network architecture provides six cloud-enabled solutions to reconstruct networks in different scenarios. CloudFabric is designed to build a simple, efficient, and open cloud data center network to support long-term evolution of enterprise cloud services. CloudDCI is designed to build an on-demand and smart data center interconnection network based on cloud services. CloudCampus implements 100% cloud management of the network throughout the entire lifecycle, from network deployment to O&M, as well as all Wi-Fi access in the campus network. CloudEPN provides on-demand, cost-effective, and value-added network services for enterprises. Edge-Computing-IoT (EC-IoT) meets predictive maintenance requirements and enables digital transformation for vertical industries. The ubiquitous security solution builds proactive and self-immune protection systems for enterprises.

Huawei's All-Cloud Network architecture provides customers with a "Whole Journey, All Digital" experience from purchasing a solution to using the solution, delivering a real-time, on-demand, all online, DIY, and social (ROADS) experience to enterprise customers.