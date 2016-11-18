Huawei's Danny Chin appointed by RedOne as its first ever CMO

Malaysia's telco RedOne has named Danny Chin for its newly created role of CMO. The company was established in 2012.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, A+M understands from Chin that his primary role include leading RedOne's brand marketing and trade marketing divisions for the Malaysian market. He will also be spearheading the transformation and expansion of the company’s product and services offering.

Chin officially joined RedOne on the 7 November after taking a short break, since his last role at Huawei Technologies as its regional marketing director of consumer business group.

His responsibilities at Huawei included ensuring growth of its consumer brand strategy, PR, retail marketing, sponsorship, consumer engagement and activation. He also led the marketing team across seven markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Chin first joined Huawei as marketing director of consumer business group for Malaysia in May 2015.

"RedOne has always been visionary and leading player in its category. It has the desire to grow and continuous innovate themselves beyond just a telecommunication service provider. This vision and continuous innovation attracted me to join them, it is an honour to be part this great company," said Chin.

This news comes as, RedOne, which has been known as a postpaid mobile service provider launched its first ever prepaid plan on Monday which starts from RM10. It includes 500MB data and unlimited free-on net calls with 30 days validity.

As a relatively new telco player in Malaysia which now offers both postpaid and prepaid plans, Chin shared that the company's goal is not to compete with the other telcos but to service a different, under-served segment of the market: "In fact, with the rapid changes in voice and data consumption amongst the consumers, each telco including redONE has committed themselves to focus on its own specific market segment to ensure that is a plan suitable for all walks of life."

He added:

We hope to achieve 2.5 million subscribers of both combined postpaid and prepaid users by 2018.

A spokesperson from RedOne also confirmed to A+M it currently has over 900,000 postpaid users in Malaysia, and it's aiming to achieve a total of one million (both postpaid and prepaid) users by the end of 2016.