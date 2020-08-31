Hyundai taps onto BTS for song collaboration for IONIQ car range

Hyundai Motor has tied up with South Korean boy band BTS to release a new song titled “IONIQ: I’m on it". The new release follows Hyundai's launch campaign of its new electric vehicle (EV) brand “IONIQ" earlier this month. The new song will be available on the brand’s website on 31 August, while the music video will premiere on the Hyundai's official YouTube channel on 2 September.

Hyundai will also be holding an online event which offers fans a chance to win a limited-edition cassette tape-shaped music player, which contains the brand song, as well as individual messages from each member of BTS. According to a press release, the brand song aims to give voice in line with IONIQ’s goal to offer customer-centric EV experiences centered on connected lifestyle solutions. The song’s lyrics is said to express feelings of discovery, curiosity, hope, creativity, and inspiration for the future. The music video will also feature Hyundai’s latest concept "EV Prophecy" that was unveiled in March.

Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and global CMO at Hyundai Motor Company, said he hopes the collaboration song will draw BTS' global fans attention to Hyundai’s vision for clean mobility, which is being realised through its IONIQ EV brand. He added that Hyundai aims to communicate the customer-centric EV experiences that IONIQ brand will bring, to many fans and customers around the world through the brand song.

Hyundai's IONIQ brand looks to demonstrate the company’s commitment to clean mobility and reflect its "ongoing transformation" as a Smart Mobility solution provider. According to Cho, the new IONIQ lineup is Hyundai's answer to environmental problems and sustainable global communities that Millennials and Generation Z are concerned about. Hyundai launched its IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles earlier this month. Under the IONIQ brand, Hyundai said it will leverage its manufacturing know-how in EVs to introduce three new dedicated models over the next four years. The creation of IONIQ brand is also said to be in response to fast-growing market demand and accelerates Hyundai’s plan to lead the global EV market.

Hyundai first introduced the term IONIQ, which fuses “ion” and “unique”, when it announced Project IONIQ, a long-term research and development project focused on eco-friendly mobility. Based on the project, Hyundai in 2016 introduced a vehicle named IONIQ, a model that offers a choice of three electrified powertrain options within a single body type. Now, IONIQ represents Hyundai’s growing commitment to sustainability and innovation and will be instrumental in achieving the company’s clean mobility goals.

In 2018, Hyundai partnered with Grab to expand its mobility services in Southeast Asia. The strategic partnership was said to help Hyundai explore new opportunities in the sharing economy and enhance its capability to lead future mobility in Southeast Asia. The two companies jointly explored ways to develop and provide innovative services to Southeast Asian customers, including a new mobility service platform that utilises Hyundai’s eco-friendly models such as the IONIQ Electric.

Meanwhile earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz Thailand launched a campaign titled "Charge to change" to encourage plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) users to commute with cleaner energy by forming the new simple habit of charging every day. In a statement to Marketing, the spokesperson said the ads for this campaign would run on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, adding that the target audience for this campaign were PHEV owners in the premium segment who were environmentally conscious as well. The campaign was done in collaboration with Publicis Emil Thailand, the company's global agency network for creative and digital transformation.

